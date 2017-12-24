Birmingham City vs Norwich City preview: Canaries looking to pile more misery on Cotterill's Blues

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill - Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

In a Boxing Day fixture that looks to be one of the dullest in the Sky Bet Championship, bottom of the league Birmingham City will be looking to build on their encouraging performance against Sunderland at the weekend when they take on Norwich City at St.Andrew's on Tuesday afternoon.

Steve Cotterill's side picked up their first point on the road since September on Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Light thanks to a first half goal from on loan Southampton forward Sam Gallagher, who was later sent off for two bookable offences.

On the other side, the Canaries lost on Friday night when they faced Brentford at home as they were left to rue their missed chances as the Bees walked away will all three points thanks to a Lasse Vibe first half brace with Nelson Oliveira netting a consolation goal in the 91st minute.

Heading into the game, Norwich are looking for their first in on the road in five league matches with their last victory coming against Ipswich Town back in October thanks to a James Maddison goal just before the hour mark.

Blues on the other hand will be looking to bounce back at home having lost their previous two matches to Queens Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

Earlier in the season when the two sides met at the home of the Canaries, Carrow Road, Oliveira, the man who was at one point linked with a move to the West Midlands, was the difference between the two sides as his goal in the fifth minute was enough to secure all three points for Daniel Farke's team.

Going into the fixture, Blues will be without the suspended Gallagher as well as long term absentees Che Adams, Marc Roberts, Carl Jenkinson and Isaac Vassell, whilst Norwich will be running a late fitness test on defender Grant Hanley who hobbled off in the loss over Brentford.

Predicted teams

Birmingham City: Stockdale, Colin, Dean, Morrison, Grounds, Gardner, Davis, Kieftenbeld, Jota, Jutkiewicz, Boga.

Norwich City: Gunn, Pinto, Hanley, Klose, Lewis, Reed, Vrancic, Pritchard, Murphy, Maddison, Oliveira.