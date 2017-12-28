Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers Preview: Can the Lions continue their impressive run of form at The Den?

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers Preview: Can the Lions continue their impressive form at The Den? (picture: Getty Images / Dan Istitene)

Millwall will be looking to continue their recent good run of form at home in The Championship as they take on Queens Park Rangers at The Den on Friday evening.

The Lions picked up another valuable point at home on Boxing Day as they drew 2-2 with league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers in the early kick-off. They were perhaps unlucky not to claim all three points against Nuno Espírito Santo's side.

As for QPR, they also picked up a valuable point on their travels as they held play-off hopefuls Ipswich Town to a 0-0 draw at Portman Road.

How they've fared so far

Many people felt that Neil Harris' side may struggle in the Championship this season following their promotion via the League One play-offs in May. However, the Lions have managed to hold their own in the division with their impressive home form helping them stay well away from the relegation zone.

Despite this, the eight points that currently separate them from the bottom three could soon close if they do not start turning draws into wins. The Lions have won just two of their last 11 games in the Championship with only Hull City and Birmingham City winning fewer. This is definitely the sort of game in which they have to be claiming three points to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

Harris does have plenty of experienced attacking options to choose from which will give everyone connected with the club confidence that they can survive. Steve Morison and Lee Gregory form a very effective partnership upfront and midfielder George Saville has chipped in with seven goals himself already during this campaign. The fact that they have no issue finding the back of the net puts them in very good stead in comparison to some of the other sides with bigger relegation fears.

As for QPR, it has been another disappointing start to the season under the management of Ian Holloway. The club has struggled financially in recent years since being relegated back down from the Premier League and Holloway has been left with a relatively depleted squad that lacks quality in certain areas.

QPR are currently languishing in the lower reaches of the division having only won six of their opening 24 league matches. This sees them below Millwall on goal difference alone and just eight points clear of the relegation zone. They will be eager to claim three points in this match to increase that gap and put themselves in more of a comfortable position heading into the New Year.

One factor that will give Millwall a lot of confidence heading into this match is that QPR's away record is very poor. Their recent 2-1 win away at strugglers Birmingham City was their first win away from home in 18 matches. This statistic factored in with Millwall's solid home record, makes the Lions favourites to secure the win.

Last time they met

The Lions last played QPR in The Championship in a 2-2 draw at Loftus Road in September. Goals from Conor McLaughlin and Jed Wallace had put the Lions in firm control but late strikes from Massimo Luongo and Matt Smith denied them victory in a fiery encounter.

Team news

Harris may be without McLaughlin and Tom Elliott for this match as they are both set to have their fitness assessed. They both started in the recent 2-2 draw with Wolves but were both forced off through injury and are therefore doubts for this encounter.

As for QPR, Josh Scowen is unavailable for selection as he serves out his one-match suspension for picking up two yellow cards against Ipswich whilst Joel Lynch and James Perch remain out injured. However, Jamie Mackie is now back available for selection after serving out a three-match suspension.