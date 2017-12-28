Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday Preview: Managerless Owls looking for back-to-back wins

Wednesday fans have their wish (photo: Getty Images / Mark Cosgrove)

Two mid-table sides go to head-to-head at Griffin Park on Saturday when managerless Sheffield Wednesday face Brentford.

The Bees are unbeaten in their last 11 home league games and have lost just two of their last 17 in the league.

On the other hand, the Owls sacked manager Carlos Carvalhal having not won in their previous seven, before a convincing 3-0 boxing day win against Nottingham Forest, under temporary manager Lee Bullen.

Team News

Gary Hooper and Joost van Aken are doubtful for Wednesday’s trip to the capital, having both been substituted with injuries on boxing day.

Keiren Westwood, Barry Bannan, Fernando Forestieri, Tom Lees, Jack Hunt, George Boyd, Kieran Lee and Steven Fletcher are all still out for Wednesday.

Bullen acknowledged the Owls’ lengthy injury list but said “there are opportunities” for players who haven’t been regulars.

Brentford have Josh Clarke, Chris Mepham and Andreas Bjelland available, but Henrik Dalsgaard and John Egan are out.

Ollie Watkins has been jogging and Dean Smith is “hopeful that he will train tomorrow and be available.”

Head-to-Head

Overall between the two sides, Wednesday have won on 14 occasions, Brentford have won 10 times and 13 matches have been drawn.

You have to go back to September 2010 for the last time Brentford beat Wednesday at Griffin Park. Charlie MacDonald scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory for the Bees.

Possible starting line-ups

Wednesday are expected to make at least two changes. Almen Abdi could replace Gary Hooper following his impressive display at Forest and Daniel Pudil could replace Joost van Aken at centre back.

Brentford could start with the same 11 who beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Griffin Park. If Ollie Watkins does make Saturday’s game, he most likely would start on the bench. Alan Judge is pushing for a start. He was on the bench on Tuesday having been out for over a year with a broken leg.