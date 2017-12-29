Burton Albion vs Norwich City preview: Brewers trying to stop home rot against Canaries

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has been hit and miss in his first season in charge. (Photo: Stu Forster / Getty Images)

Burton Albion will look to halt a run of eight straight home defeats in the Championship when they host Norwich City this weekend.

Millers keeping their head above water

If the season was to end now, you would think manager Nigel Clough and the Burton fans would be delighted with them sitting 21st in the Championship league table, a point and a place above the relegation zone.

If Burton are to pull off a mighty escape this season then their home form certainly has to improve, the Brewers have only picked up seven of their 20 points at the Pirelli Stadium this season and they are currently on this awful run of eight straight defeats in front of their own fans.

Canaries trying to stay out of a relegation battle

Since beating their East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town away from home at the end of October, Norwich have been in somewhat of a free fall down the Championship league table.

A seven match winless run saw a fair bit of pressure mount on German manager Daniel Farke from sections of the City faithful and a real lack of patience for the style of football he is trying to get the team to play.

However, just like their opponents Burton, they have won two of their last four games to lift some of the gloom around Carrow road. Recent victories at home to Sheffield Wednesday and away to Birmingham City last time out have put Norwich onto 30 points, with Farke's side 11 clear of the bottom three.

A win over a team right in the thick of the relegation dog fight will surley put to bed any fears of the Canaries being dragged into the mire themselves.

Team news

Midfielder Luke Murphy is set to return for Burton after being unavailable to play against his parent club Leeds United on boxing day.

Club record signing Liam Boyce with a knee problem and on loan Wolves striker Joe Mason with an inflamed appendix remain the only injury absentees for Nigel Clough to consider.

Norwich will make late fitness checks on Wes Hoolahan and Cameron Jerome who missed the win at Birmingham due to hip and back injuries respectively. This game will come too soon for Steven Naismith as he recovers from an ankle problem.

Stats

Norwich haven't had two goalless draws against the same opponent in the same season since the 2000/01 campaign against Nottingham Forest.

Norwich's clean sheet in their win at Birmingham was their first in 11 league games.

No player in the championship has created more goal scoring chances than Norwich's James Maddison this season with 60.