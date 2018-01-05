Sheffield Wednesday appoint Jos Luhukay as new manager

Sheffield Wednesday appoint Joe Luhukay as new manager. (picture: Getty Images / Odd Andersen)

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed former Hertha Berlin boss Jos Luhukay as the club's new manager.

The 54-year-old has become the club's second foreign manager in their history, with the only other being Carlos Carvalhal who was sacked on Christmas Eve before being swiftly appointed by Premier League side Swansea City.

Luhukay has had success throughout his career despite already having stints at eight different clubs including 1. FC Köln, Borussia Mönchengladbach, FC Augsburg, Hertha Berlin and VfB Stuggart.

He has an impressive three promotions on his CV but has been out of work since September 2016 after his brief spell with Stuggart. Luhukay is said to focus on the defensive side of the game and Owls supporters will be hoping that he can turn their fortunes around in the remainder of the campaign.

Chansiri 'delighted' with appointment

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri has been under a significant amount of pressure in recent weeks following the dismissal of Carvalhal but has finally found his replacement.

The club were initially looking to take their time to assess their options but recent results under caretaker manager Lee Bullen have been poor which has resulted in the process being sped up. However, Chansiri remains convinced that Luhukay is the man for the job.

He told the club's official site: “I am delighted to welcome Jos to Hillsborough. Following an extensive search for the right candidate to take us forward, I am thoroughly convinced Jos is that man."

He added: “His track record and experience suggested he was the perfect fit and once I spoke with him, there was no doubt in my mind that Jos would become our new manager. I wish him all the very best and every success.”

An 'exciting challenge'

Luhukay has recently spoken to the club's official website about how this opportunity is exactly the sort of job he has been waiting for. He said: "In Germany I have turned down offers from the Bundesliga and Second Bundesliga in recent months because I have been looking for an entirely new challenge."

He added: "Sheffield Wednesday is exactly the exciting challenge for which I have been waiting. We shall now work together with all the staff at the club and the fans, to stabilise the team, and following that, improve it step by step with discipline, effort, commitment and creativity to take it up."

The Owls travel to Brunton Park to take on Carlisle United in the FA Cup tomorrow afternoon but Luhukay will not takeover until Monday. This means that his first game as manager of the club will come against fierce rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane next Friday evening.