AFC Bournemouth recall Lewis Grabban from Sunderland loan spell

Grabban scored 12 goals in the Championship for the Black Cats. (Photo: Ian Horrocks / Getty Images)

Striker Lewis Grabban has returned to AFC Bournemouth following the mutual termination of his loan spell at Championship side Sunderland.

The 29-year-old returns to the South Coast having spent five months on Wearside despite his loan deal originally set to last the full season, a spell in which he netted 12 league goals in 20 appearances and leaves him joint-third in the Championship scoring charts.

Coleman only interested in those committed to the cause

An official statement put out by Sunderland read that Grabban "informed SAFC that he no longer wishes to play for the club" and themselves and Bournemouth "mutually agreed to cancel the loan agreement."

Black Cats manager Chris Coleman commented on his top-scorer's departure, saying he has "continually reiterated that I only wish to work with players who want to be here and work hard for Sunderland" and as a result of Grabban's desire to leave the club the move was sanctioned.

Coleman concluded by saying the club "wish him well" , despite the Wearsiders' injury situation worsening with the news of his departure.

Black Cats will miss their top-scorer

Grabban's departure means Sunderland's top-scorer is now five goal winger Aiden McGeady, while George Honeyman and James Vaughan are the only other players to have netted more than one league goal with three and two strikes respectively.

Grabban commented on his departure via Twitter following the official announcement, stating "I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Sunderland" and that it "was a pleasure scoring goals in front of some great fans" before concluding by saying he would like to "wish the lads all the best for 2018."

The striker may not remain on the books at Bournemouth for long however with Callum Wilson, Josh King and Jermain Defoe ahead of him in the pecking order.

Fulham and Wolves are two of the sides reportedly interested in securing his services, with a permanent transfer back to the Championship in January seeming the most likely outcome.