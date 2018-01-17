Leeds United vs Millwall Preview: Lions hunt for first away win of the season against lacklustre Leeds

Leeds manager Thomas Christiansen after their 1-0 loss at Ipswich (image via gettyimages/Stephen Pond)

Neil Harris' side take the long trip to Elland Road as Millwall take on Leeds United in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites go into the game having lost 1-0 against Ipswich Town at Portman Road last weekend. Leeds haven't won a single match in their past four games in all competitions, picking up one point from three league fixtures.

Meanwhile, Millwall drew their last match 1-1 against Preston North End at home. However, the Lions haven't picked up a single away win all season.

Previous meetings

Millwall will go into the game aiming of picking up their first away win of the season, and in doing so, completing the double over Leeds. The Lions ran out 1-0 winners over the Whites in September 2017 at The Den, ending Leeds' nine game unbeaten run at the time.

However, Leeds United did win their past meeting at Elland Road, winning 1-0 over their rivals back in February 2015.

Leeds look for first win of 2018

It seemed as though Leeds had turned a page after losing seven in eight league games, but after winning four games in a row over the festive period the Whites hit a stumbling block at the turn of the new year.

The Whites haven't won a game since they beat Burton Albion 2-1 away on Boxing Day, picking up just one point in three league games, as well as getting knocked out by League Two Newport County in the third round of the FA Cup along the way.

Leeds will be aiming to pick up their first win of the calendar year against rivals Millwall, as they look to get back into the play-off places. The Whites currently sit seventh in the table, level on forty-three with sixth placed Sheffield United, and four points behind Bristol City who sit in fifth.

The West Yorkshire side will also be hoping to keep cool heads after picking up two red cards in as many games. Forward Samuel Saiz is suspended for the next five fixtures after a spitting incident in their 2-1 loss at Newport. Midfielder Eunan O'Kane also got a straight red for a headbutt in Leeds' last game, which saw the Whites lose 1-0 at Ipswich Town.

Embed from Getty Images

Millwall look for first away win of the season

Neil Harris' side currently sit sixteenth in the Championship league table, seven points above the relegation zone and twelve points behind Saturday's opponents Leeds.

The Lions have picked up a total of twelve points in eight league matches since the beginning of December, and kicked off the new year with a 4-1 win at home to Barnsley to progress into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

However, Millwall haven't had the best of luck on the road this campaign. They have collected just six points away from home this season, and in their last away game they lost 2-1 at Norwich City.

Millwall though will be hoping to do the double over Leeds, after they beat the Whites 1-0 earlier on this season. And if Leeds' recent form is anything to go by, with the 1300 fans or so who will be making the trip up North to cheer them on they will be confident of collecting their first away win this season.

Team News

Thomas Christiansen revealed that new signing Adam Forshaw is not in the squad to face Millwall this weekend. Forshaw completed his £4.5million deal from Middlesbrough on Thursday, adding Premier League and Championship experience to the Leeds United squad, something the fans have cried out for.

Fellow midfielder Eunan O'Kane and forward Samuel Saiz are both out with suspension, as well as defender Luke Ayling who has suffered an injury that will see him miss the remainder of the season.

However, midfielder Ronaldo Viera will be in the team, as will Leeds' other new signing Laurens De Bock. The left-back made his move to West Yorkshire from Belgian side Club Brugge at the beginning of this month.

Elsewhere, Millwall midfielder Shane Ferguson could return after being out with a knee injury for the past six weeks, however defender Byron Webster is out with injury.