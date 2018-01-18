Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City Preview: High-flying Bluebirds face the Owls

Neil Warnock returns to Sheffield on Saturday afternoon | Photo: Getty/ Athena Pictures

Neil Warnock returns once again to the blue side of Sheffield hoping to get one over on his old rivals.

The boyhood Blade is sure to get a feisty reception from the home fans, who will be looking to get back on track in the Championship.

New Owls' boss Jos Luhukay has got Wednesday more organised in his first two weeks in charge and will want the first three points of his reign to come in Saturday’s late kick off.

Team News

The hosts are unlikely to have any injury returns for this match and Glenn Loovens will sit out the second of his two-match ban. Jack Hunt was one of eight changes in the Owls’ 2-0 FA Cup 3rd round replay victory over Carlisle United, as Wednesday rested several players for Saturday.

Atdhe Nuhiu and Marco Matias are pushing for starts following their goals in midweek.Youngsters Connor O’Grady and Frederik Nielsen featured in the cup and will hope to have made an impression on the new boss.

Luhukay says the age of a player “isn’t important” if they “work hard everyday and then play well” when given the chance.

Cardiff meanwhile have added the loan signings of Yanic Wildschut and Marko Grujic from Norwich City and Liverpool respectively, with the duo available to make their debuts at the weekend.

The Bluebirds fielded a strong team to beat Mansfield Town 4-1 in their FA Cup 3rd round replay.

Craig Bryson is back in full training, but Warnock doesn’t think Cardiff will "have anybody back” for Saturday.

Head-to-Head

Both sides have an equal record against each other with 26 victories a piece and 16 games have been drawn.

The reverse fixture between the two sides in September finished 1-1. Sol Bamba’s injury time strike ruled out Gary Hooper’s opener.

This fixture last year ended in a 1-0 win to Wednesday, Fernando Forestieri’s goal helped the Owls to a fourth-place finish.

Form

In Luhukay’s two matches in charge, the Owls have drawn 0-0 against Sheffield United and won in the FA Cup. Their last win was on Boxing Day, a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Lee Bullen was in temporary charge that day.

Cardiff are back to winning ways following a 4-0 win over Sunderland and a win in their FA Cup. Before this they had lost four straight league games, but they are only two points behind second placed Derby County.