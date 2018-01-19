Bolton v Ipswich Preview: Town look to build on Leeds victory at struggling Bolton

Bersant Celina, who turned down Bolton last summer, will be looking to add to his ever-growing goal tally. (Photo: Stephen Pond / Getty Images)

Ipswich Town travel to the North-West to take on Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium in the Championship this weekend.

The Blues have slipped down the table following a run of disappointing results in the league, in addition to exiting the FA Cup at the third round stage for the eighth successive season.

However, the mood in Suffolk was lifted last weekend as Bersant Celina's excellent effort from long range gave the blues a 1-0 victory over promotion-chasing Leeds United.

The result means Mick McCarthy's men currently sit 12th with 39 points, but with the competitive nature of the league are only four points from Sheffield United in sixth.

Trotters resurgence lifting them out of trouble

In addition, the squad has been lifted with the confirmed additions of Aaron Drinan and Cameron Carter-Vickers, with the latter joining from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

As for the home side, Bolton have found it tough going this season and find themselves 21st, above Burton Albion who occupy the last relegation spot by a single point.

However, they are on somewhat of a mini-resurgence, having won three of their past five league games including creditable victories against Sheffield United and Cardiff City.

Their last match saw them go down at Brentford by Florian Jozefzoon and Neal Maupay goals to nil.

The Whites have also strengthened their squad recently with the addition of Everton midfielder Harry Charsley until the end of the season. However, striker Gary Madine continues to be linked with a move away, after Cardiff had a bid rejected for the forward.

Team News

New signing Cameron Carter-Vickers could make his Ipswich Town debut, whilst goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski is expected to return from a calf injury.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson should be able to call upon Karl Henry, who has returned to training this week following hamstring and back problems.

What they said

Town defender Dominic Iorfa told the local press that the match won't be an easy one, saying "Every game in the Championship is a tough one" before adding that "Bolton gave us a tough game at our place so we will need to be at our best to get a result".

Phil Parkinson spoke to Bolton's club website ahead of the fixture, saying "Mick McCarthy always puts demands on his team to work very hard" while admitting "we know that with this game, no quarter will be given and we have to be ready for that".