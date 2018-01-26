Ipswich Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: League leaders hoping to return to winning ways against Tractor Boys

Ipswich Town take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend. (Photo: Sam Bagnall- AMA/ Getty Images)

Mick McCarthy will welcome his old club Wolverhampton Wanderers to Portman Road on Saturday, but will be hoping their bad run of form continues.

Ipswich Town head into the game undefeated in their last two games, picking up a 1-1 draw away to Bolton Wanderers last weekend. Before that, they picked up an impressive 1-0 over Leeds United.

As for Wolves, they come into the game having failed to win their last four games, two in the league and two in the FA Cup. Last weekend they were surprisingly defeated 2-0 by Nottingham Forest at Molineux, this came just days after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Premier League side Swansea City.

Their seasons so far

Ipswich Town have had an inconsistent season so far, leaving them sat in twelfth place in the Sky Bet Championship.

Their last six games are a perfect example of this inconsistency, they have lost three, drew two and won one all within the last month. For a team who's fans have an outside hope of reaching the play-offs, they need to improve on this and begin to pick up points on a more regular basis.

Wolves have been quite the opposite this season, for most part they have been consistently good and picked up a lot of points to show that. However, their recent form has shown that their is still some work left to do for the league leaders.

Their current run is the longest they have gone without a win all season. Just four games without a win isn't too many, which shows how good they've been this season so far.

The gap between them and the chasing pack has shortened in recent weeks though and they will be hoping to keep that gap as it is, starting with a victory over Ipswich tomorrow.

Head to head

The last time these two sides met was just before Christmas. Wolves overcame the Tractor Boys thanks to a single goal from Ivan Cavaleiro at Molineux. The result saw Wolves extend their unbeaten run to nine game.

Last season's games between the pair both ended all square. Ipswich were held to a 0-0 draw at Portman Road in March, seven months after the reverse fixture at Molineux ended the same way. Interestingly, before Wolves' win in December, the last five meetings between Wolves and Ipswich had ended in draws.

Overall, The Blues have the bragging rights when it comes to this fixture. They have emerged victorious on 31 occasions, meanwhile Wolves have won 28. There have been 25 draws between the two.

Team news

Ipswich will be without right-back Dominic Iorfa as he is on-loan from Wolves and is ineligible to face his parent club. They will also be without Cole Skuse who misses out with an ankle injury and the game comes too early for the returning Tom Adeyemi. However, Jordan Spence is once again available for selection after finishing his three-game ban. Grant Ward and Adam Webster have recovered from their respective knocks and will be fit for selection.

The away side have a fully fit squad to choose from, after their mid-season training camp in Marbella. Manager Nuno Espírito Santo may be tempted to switch things up in light of their recent poor form.