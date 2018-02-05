PFA January Player of the Month shortlist announced

PFA January Player of the Month

The shortlist has been decided for the January Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month.

Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham), James Maddison (Norwich), Steve Morison (Millwall), Scott Hogan and Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) are all up for the award.

They have been the men to kick-off 2018 in the Sky Bet Championship in fine fettle, and here we take a look at each individual's prospects.

The defenders

Daniel Ayala

The towering Spaniard has had a month to remember on a personal level, scoring three goals in four games for Middlesbrough including a winner against Preston North End on New Year’s Day.

He also helped his side keep two clean sheets after re-cementing his place in Tony Pulis’ side.

Ryan Sessegnon

The 17-year-old sensation bagged six goals in January and assisted a further goal, pushing his tally up to 11 for the season, more than doubling his goals tally for last term.

Sessegnon also helped his side keep three clean sheets, so no wonder he was catching the eyes of top Premier League in the transfer window. A big move only seems imminent.

The midfielders

Robert Snodgrass

Alongside Scott Hogan, Snodgrass looks to be flourishing under Steve Bruce and seems to be showing why West Ham paid £10.2 million in January 2017.

The Scottish international contributed with two assists alongside three goals for the Villans, including a last-minute winner against fellow play-off hopefuls Sheffield United.

James Maddison

Maddison helped his side win three out of their four Championship games in January, contributing with an assist and three goals.

The young Englishman looks set to be recognised as one of Norwich City's key men after Alex Prichard’s January departure to Huddersfield Town.

The forwards

Scott Hogan

The Irish centre-forward looks to be getting back into the run of Championship football after an injury which kept him out of four games towards the end of 2017.

Hogan scored five goals in January, helping his side continue their winning run throughout the new year.

Steve Morison

The 34-year-old Welshman is a veteran in the Football League and Championship and showed his experience in January.

Morison, who has made 20 appearances for the Welsh national team, assisted four goals and scored one throughout the month to help Millwall pick up some good form.