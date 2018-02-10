Sheffield United 2-1 Leeds United: Sharp double gives Blades league double over Leeds

Paul Heckingbottom's first game in charge of Leeds United ended in a 2-1 defeat away to Sheffield United after Billy Sharp reached a goal-scoring milestone.

Sharp hurts Leeds again

Leeds United must be sick of the sight of one of their former strikers in Billy Sharp who scored twice in this game to make it seven goals for the frontman in his last six league games against Leeds.

Sharp gave the Blades the lead inside two minutes at Elland Road earlier in the season and he needed just 70 seconds to break the deadlock in this one for his 200th league goal in English football.

Mark Duffy picked up the ball on the right and he was allowed to dribble down the touchline before pulling a cross back, which deflected up in the air and dropped for Sharp who produced a stunning right foot volley that went in just under the crossbar.

Leeds rally in the second half

New Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom clearly had an effect on his players in the dressing room at half-time because they produced a lot better performance in the second half than they had in the first. Leeds striker Pierre-Michel Lassoga also scored two minutes after a restart at that end of Bramall Lane after he headed Leeds level.

Pablo Hernandez who'd been forced off the bench in the first half because of a head injury to Kemar Roofe managed to set up the equaliser and had a big impact on the match as a whole.

Hernandez won the ball high up the pitch on the left wing before driving inside and teasing a cross to the far post where Lassoga did really well to turn his body and power a header down into the bottom right corner.

Embed from Getty Images

Leeds pay the penalty

This tightly contested Yorkshire derby would ultimately be decided on a refereeing decision when Andrew Madley pointed to the penalty spot in the 73rd minute. Leeds never fully cleared a corner, which allowed John Fleck to drive into the box and draw the interest of Eunan O'Kane who despite trying to pull out of the challenge did make clear contact.

Sharp grabbed the ball and swept home the penalty kick low and hard just to the right of Felix Wiedwald who could not get down to keep the ball out.

Embed from Getty Images

Keepers untested

This game was by no means a dull affair, but there were very few clear-cut chances in the match and barely any saves for Jamal Blackman coming back from a long-term injury and Wiedwald in the Leeds goal to make.

Shots from just outside the box were a constant theme, with Duffy going close a couple of times for United.

Lassoga also used his body well in the first half and curled a low effort just wide of the right post. The only save of note in the game came just before half-time when Potus Jansson threw his head at a low free kick, which forced Blackman into a flying stop low to his right.

A big win for United then who move back within two points of the playoffs, while Leeds lose yet again and could find themselves 10 points outside the top six by the end of the day.