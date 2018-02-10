Aitor Karanka urges Nottingham Forest fans to be patient after a fourth straight defeat

Karanka cut a disgruntled figure in the post-match press conference (photo: Vavel / Chris Lincoln)

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka believes his side will begin to pull a string of good performances together despite losing a fourth successive game without scoring.

"I have seen a lack of confidence"

Forest players were jeered off the pitch at full-time after losing 2-0 to Hull City. Karanka suggested, "we played well against Fulham and I thought today would be the same but I have seen a lack of confidence. I can understand the frustrations of the crowd but it is a process."

The Spaniard urged the City Ground faithful to give him more time as he looks to turn Forest's fortunes around. "The fans need to be more patient because I have been here only for a moment and every change takes time. All of us are rowing in the same direction and we need to keep going."

He added that such a transition required small steps to succeed. "I can’t put ten new players in the same team when they have not trained together and are not 100% fit so I have to take it step by step."

"This situation will tell me who is ready and who is not ready"

Karanka believes that he has enough talent as his disposal to halt Forest's current slide. He added, "I am frustrated but I have the tools to change it. I know one day we will win the games."

However, he suggested that it is down to the players that they can cope with the current situation. Karanka concluded, "I need to choose the players who can manage the pressure. If players want to improve they need to experience this situation and that will tell me who is ready and who is not ready."

Forest face Championship strugglers Burton Albion next Saturday as they look to not only find the next for the first time in five matches but also register their first win in the same period of time.