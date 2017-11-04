Slaviša Jokanović suggests Fulham 'could be in trouble' if form does not improve

Slaviša Jokanović wants to see improved performances from his Fulham side extremely soon | Photo: Getty/ Nathan Stirk

Fulham manager Slaviša Jokanović has implied his team 'could be in trouble' if form does not pick up after the international break.

The Cottagers fell to another defeat on Friday evening as they lost 2-0 to Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. They have now not won in five league games, losing three of those.

They now sit 17th in the league table with a seven-point buffer keeping them out of the relegation zone. Jokanović believes Fulham need to start picking up points more frequently if they are to arrest their slide down the table.

'This is not good news'

Talking after his team's defeat in the Black Country, he said: "We definitely must know where we are. We must show our maximum level of quality and be ready for the fight, if not ,we are in trouble."

"In the last four games we have won only one point. This is not good news for us. We must immediately change our mind and recover our body and be ready for the challenge," Jokanović continued.

The Serbian also told how he expects his players to think through their performances over the international break and is targeting improved displays very soon from a united squad.

He said: "We have one month behind of us without being at an acceptable level. We must be serious and refresh our minds and refresh our bodies and try to push all of the team in the same direction. We are one team."

'It's a similar story'

The former Watford boss watched his team concede two disappointing goals from set-pieces at Molineux on Friday night. The Cottagers also struggled to really threaten their hosts in the final third of the pitch. Jokanović suggested that these frustrating displays are becoming too much of a regular occurrence.

He said: "It’s a similar story. We are not in our best moment. For us, it’s not working. Some people still didn’t adapt themselves for this kind of competition. We didn’t show enough quality to be competitive.

“There are not so many positive things for us. It’s not a new situation. We made similar mistakes. They score two easy goals and made many dangerous actions from either side. We did not create serious chances and at the end we did not show enough quality in this kind of situation."

"We must be ready for the next game, to be competitive. To fight for three points. Today, we didn’t deserve any points and we cannot repeat this," Jokanović told.