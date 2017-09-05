Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter says he won't compare himself to Jordan Pickford

Ruiter is in the midst of a battle to be Sunderland's number one. (Photo: Ian Horrocks / Getty Images)

Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter says that he doesn't "want to compare [himself] to Jordan [Pickford] or anyone else" as he bids to become The Black Cats' number one and clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Ruiter forced to wait for his chance

The summer signing is currently in the midst of a battle for the gloves on Wearside with former Blackburn Rovers man Jason Steele also bidding to be the man between the sticks for Simon Grayson's side.

He initially joined the club on trial during pre-season and impressed with his performances against Scunthorpe United and Bradford City, but was forced to wait for his competitive debut after Steele was given a chance to impress at the beginning of the season.

Ruiter was given his first league start in Sunderland's 3-0 defeat against Barnsley at Oakwell 10 days ago after impressing in their Carabao Cup win against Carlisle United, but was unable to prevent his side from succumbing to a humbling defeat against The Tykes.

Dutchman not looking to follow in anyone's footsteps

The 30-year-old told The Chronicle that "every goalkeeper is different" and stated that he doesn't wish to draw comparisons between himself and any other stopper, namely ex-Sunderland man Jordan Pickford, who became the third-most expensive goalkeeper ever after moving to Everton for £30million in the summer.

He said that Pickford "did a terrific job last year" despite Sunderland's relegation to the Championship, adding that the England international is 'a young, really talented goalkeeper."

The Dutchman was keen to state that he is "Robbin and Jason [Steele] is Jason" and added that "everyone is different", before going on to say that they all "tried to do our best job for the club and keep as many clean sheets as possible."

Ruiter, who joined Grayson's side on a free transfer after leaving FC Utrecht at the end of last season, said that he hopes to "win points" with the club which he added "is the most important thing" with Sunderland currently 19th in the Championship.

"I am just myself", said Ruiter, adding "hopefully I can help the club to get back up" at the first attempt as their rivals Newcastle United did last season.