Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Preston North End: Hosts end disappointing campaign on a high

With it being the final game of the ​Championship ​season and both ​Wolves ​and Preston North End ​having little to play for, you would have been forgiven for thinking this would be a rather dull affair.

However, the home side ensured the best possible start was made to proceedings, with captain ​Danny Batth ​netting inside the opening minute of the match.

​Jordan Graham ​whipped in a ball from the corner, picking out Batth in the middle of the crowded box before the defender guided it into the far corner and beyond the reach of ​Chris Maxwell. ​The result sees Wolves end their campaign in 15th place, seven points clear of the relegation zone and four adrift from a top-half finish. A disappointing season to say the least, but ​Paul Lambert's ​side were able to cap off their season in style and give the hands hope ahead of next season.

​A tale of two flanks

Both teams enjoyed their most dangerous moments down the left hand flanks. ​Jordon Graham ​was a live-wire for the home side throughout the first half, as evident by his assist for the opener. The winger continued as he started, whipping a number of threatening balls into the box from wide. It was therefore fitting that Wolves' best chance to double their tally came as a result of more of his good work, drilling a ball across the face of goal only to narrowly miss his teammates. Another dangerous ball in, this time from ​Silvio sa Pereira ​was flapped by goalkeeper Maxwell but the home side couldn't make him pay with the score 1-0 at the half-time interval.

The 22-year-old was the star man for Wolves on a sunny afternoon at Molineux and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself. With the ball falling to him on the outside of the box in the second half, it would have been fitting for him to curl the ball into the far corner. Sadly, it wasn't to be for Graham, who saw his shot whistle over the bar and into the stands. Nonetheless, it was a hugely impressive display from the winger, who made way just after the 60 minute mark for ​Joe Mason.​ A performance fuelled with flair and energy, Graham certainly didn't look like a player winding down for the end of the season.

For Preston, it was a pretty similar story. Aiden McGeady ​provided their biggest threat in the opening forty-five, albeit struggling to muster any telling chances - although that says more about Preston's performance than anything. The midfielder produced a couple of neat whipped balls in to the danger zone but failed to pick out a teammate whenever given the room to cross. So often the man to give Preston a lifeline when struggling with the star quality he possesses, McGeady couldn't find his way past a resolute Wolves back line. Batth and Hause dealt well aerially when called upon.

​Three points aside, Wolves lacked a clinical edge

Three points in the bag, yes, but it should have been a lot more comfortable a scoreline for ​Paul Lambert's side. ​Nouha Dicko ​broke free in the second half after a defensive lapse in judgement, cutting the ball back brilliantly for ​Bright Enobakhare​. You'd have bet your house on him casually steering the ball into the bottom corner but much to the frustration of the home crowd, he could only find the post. Another glorious chance then came Wolves' way when Dicko again cut back onto his left foot to leave the goalkeeper and defender stranded. However, once again the chance went begging with Enobakhare tamely toe-poking the ball towards goal. It should have been 3-0.

A lack of killer instinct almost came back to bite Wolves when Jermain Beckford ​had a chance from close range, but an untimely air shot let the home side off.

Despite what the scoreline would suggest, this wasn't a close affair between the two sides. Evenly matched on paper and by league position, Wolves were better than their opponents in aevery area of the pitch. Threatening going forward and sterdy at the back, the result never looked in doubt. It's just a pity they couldn't round it off in more style.