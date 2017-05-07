Paul Lambert reflective following a topsy-turvy season for Wolves

Photo via Getty Images

​​Wolves ​capped off their rather turbulent season in the Championship ​with a win on the final day of the season at home to Preston.

​The only goal of the game came inside the opening minute with ​Jordan Graham ​delivering a quality ball in from the corner which was well steered in by ​captain Danny Batth.

​In truth, it should have been a much wider scoreline, with several clear cut chances coming Bright Enobakhare's ​way only for him to rattle the woodwork and fluff his lines.

The result sees Wolves finish 15th in the table, seven points clear of the drop and four adrift of the top-half. Minds will know turn towards rebuilding for the new campaign and possible summer additions that can strengthen the squad and try and rid of the inconsistencies that have plagued them this season.

Lambert reflects on a turbulent season for Wolves

"What's killed Wolverhampton this season is the start and the month of February. Everything else has been brilliant. The cup games have been huge, we knocked two teams out of the Premier League and we gave Chelsea, the Champions of England, a right fright. If we can get the consistency level and the lads in to help the current group, this could be an unbelievable club, this."

"The great thing about this since I've been here is young guys you know who can play. You've got lads that have been at the club for ages that know it inside out. We need a bit of help and if we get that, this club has got a great chance and the work starts now to make this club the best it can be. If we keep this form right through, we will go far, but we need some help with that. If we get that, and the right ones in then my god we've got a chance."

"There's a big job here. Too many players and lads that will move on and lads that will come in but that's football all over the world. We have to get a squad and a number that everybody can work with. Whether they are foreign players or Brtish players, it's about creating a team. If you do that you've got a hell of a chance next season."

Despite an inconsistent campaign, the Wolves boss spoke of his delight since having taken over the reigns at the club:

"I've loved it [the last few months] I really have. It's a brilliant club and it's brilliant when you have a fanbase behind you. This club historically is a big club, traditionally it is a big club, okay maybe it has lost its way which a lot of clubs have - dropping down leagues to League One and then coming back up - but I've loved it.

"I've had more highs here than lows. The month of February was the worst, but everything else has been great. The cup games have been unbelievable, even when we beat Liverpool. We went toe to toe with everybody. There's nothing to be negative about apart from getting this consistency higher up and to do that we will try and bring in new lads. I've had a ball here."

​​Graham impresses despite long lay off

Back in January 2016, ​​Jordan Graham suffered ligament damage to his knee that ruled him out for up to nine weeks. An injury that can often leave a player a shadow of their former selves, the 22-year-old showed no such signs with a stunning display. A live-wire on the left hand side, he produced the delivery which led to the opening goal of the game before contributing with a number of deadly balls into the box that threatened to make it two and even 3-0. Graham was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet himself when he received the ball on the edge of the box before curling his shot above the bar.

Reflecting on his performance, Lambert stated ​"His performance today was outstanding for a lad that's just come back. He's worked his back side off to play and I thought he was terrific. The right back didn't want to see him too much and that showed you he's got a great delivery and I think his performance was great."

​Bright Enobakhare can be "worth a fortune"

Enobakhare had two great chances to put the game to bed for the home side. Firstly, Nouha Dicko capitalised on a defensive error to run clear down the right hand side before cutting it back to the midfielder. Although he looked destined to slot the ball into the bottom corner, his shot agonisingly cannoned off the post. When it's not your day, it's really not your day and that was the case for Enobakhare as he had another chance in the second-half to wrap up the game for Wolves. Following the misses, he made his way over to Lambert, with the manager giving him words of encouragement to prevent his head from dropping.

The Wolves boss clearly sees a lot of talent in the player, reflecting:

"I was gonna fight him! No, I remember being young myself and I needed a manager to put his arm around me when things were difficult. He's not from this country so his culture is different but he's a huge talent which I recognised at the beginning along with a few others. I said you just keep going and don't worry about the chances. I've got a lot of time for him and I think you've just got to put an arm around him. Once he gets the end product to his game, that guy will be worth a fortune."

​​With the season now drawn to a close, minds will be drawn to next season and what is needed to bolster the ranks ahead of a fresh start. Key to that will be keeping quality players that are already at the club, such as Helder Costa. When asked about the striker's future and whether the club would be able to fend off offers should any be made, Lambert admitted, "Finances are dictating the game so much and if anything comes in for any guys they're away. Even for clubs like Chelsea it's no different. You're talking about a superstar." ​Losing Costa would be a huge blow to the squad ahead of a new campaign but Lambert spoke at length about the long term project he is trying to achieve at the club and remained optimistic that Wolves are on the up.

Inconsistencies aside, Wolves capped off their season with a thoroughly dominant performance against Preston. The scoreline didn't do the home side justice on the day and will have given the fans confidence ahead of next season that they can achieve a better overall finish and mount a challenge on the top six. Paul Lambert is determined to see Wolves challenging for promotion, reflecting that "If you're outside the top six and above the relegation zone, it's immaterial. There is nothing gained other than you being in the league again. You've got to go for the top six and that's what we will try. I've always got to be successful and I want the club to have success or at least be in with a fighting chance.

That project starts now. Get rid of those inconsistencies and there's little reason to suggest Wolves can't have a fine campaign next year - transfer dependent.