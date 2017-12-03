Birmingham City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Blues looking to cause upset in West Midlands derby

Steve Cotterill will be hoping his Birmingham side can cause an upset. (Photo: Nathan Stirk- Getty Images)

Birmingham City will be hoping they can cause a derby day upset as they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in this week's Monday night football.

The Blues head into the game having won just once in their last seven games. Last time out they held high flying Sheffield United to a 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane. Chelsea loanee Jérémie Boga gave Birmingham the lead before the in-form Leon Clarke equalised in the second-half.

As for Wolves, they come into the game on the back of five straight wins in the league, scoring 15 goals in the process. The last round of fixtures saw them overcome struggling Bolton Wanderers 5-1 at Molineux, just days after also thumping Leeds United 4-1.

Contrasting seasons for summer signings

Before the season began, a lot of people tipped Birmingham to be challenging at the top of the Championship along with Wolves.

The summer transfer window saw both clubs bring in quite a lot of players, Birmingham brought in 13, while Wolves brought in 12. Then Birmingham manager Harry Redknapp got in some good quality signings, with experience in the league but as of yet they've failed to gel.

Their opening 10 league games saw them pick up just one league win, which resulted in Redknapp losing his job. The likes of Harlee Dean, Carl Jenkinson and Sam Gallagher have struggled to get going for Blues and this has seen them floating around the relegation zone.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment of Birmingham's season so far is the form of Jota. People were surprised Birmingham were able to pull of the signing of Jota, often tipped as one of the best player's in the league.

Injury and poor form have meant that Jota hasn't really been able to make an impact at St. Andrews. Blues will need him to turn things around as they hope to stay in the league.

Compared to the Birmingham Jota, Wolves' summer acquisition Diogo Jota has started life in England impressively. He currently has nine goals and four assists from 19 league games.

As well as Jota, Wolves summer signings Léo Bonatini and Rúben Neves have helped Wolves to their position at the top of the Championship table.

Bonatini has been challenging for the league's golden boot so far this season and Wolves will be hoping his goals can help them to the Premier League.

Team news

Blues boss Steve Cotterill is boosted by the returns of David Davis, Craig Gardner, Jason Lowe and Stephen Gleeson ahead of the game. All have recovered from their respective injuries. Carl Jenkinson remains on the sidelines.

Wolves will be without Rúben Neves as the former FC Porto man is suspended after picking up five yellow cards. Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has suffered a new setback and is once again unavailable.