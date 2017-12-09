Nuno Espírito Santo: Wolves have to "find solutions" to breaking down teams after Sunderland draw

(Picture: Getty Images - Sam Bagnall/AMA)

Nuno Espírito Santo insisted that his Wolves side must "find solutions" to breaking down deep defences after they were held to a frustrating goalless draw at home to 10-man Sunderland.

Chasing a seventh straight Championship win, the hosts didn't produce a shot on target until the 73rd minute in an underwhelming attacking display at Molineux.

And despite Lee Cattermole's dismissal for two yellow cards in less than a minute shortly after the hour mark, Wolves could not find a late winner for all of their late pressure.

Nuno declared he was not frustrated that his side squandered a chance to move seven points clear at the top but admitted his side must work to combat defensive-minded opponents in future.

"It is disappointing because this is not a victory but frustration? No, it is part of football," he told reporters post-match.

"Victories are hard to achieve. We work hard to achieve that and the boys did everything. They kept trying.

"There was only one team looking for the three points.

"Our fans need to realise that we need them to keep pushing really hard until the end.

"But I am not not frustrated. Games like this will happen again and we have to find solutions."

Portuguese boss only worried about Wolves' tactics

Nuno insisted that the resilient Black Cats, set up in a rigid 3-4-3 formation by Chris Coleman, did not thwart Wolves and hinted that his team's wastefulness was the main problem.

"I thought we created enough," he continued. "The high standards will always be there because we are a team that wants to grow and improve be able to deal with every situation.

"One of them is this, nine players behind the ball not wanting to play football. We have to deal with that.

"The best way is to control your emotions knowing that the game and your game plan will lead you to the three points.

"I'm not worried about the game plans of opponents. I just want to find solutions for mine.

"They did not stop us from playing, we created chances. On another day things will be different."