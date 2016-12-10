Swansea City 3-0 Sunderland: Superb second half lifts Swansout of relegation zone

A double from Fernando Llorente lifted Swansea City out of the relegation zone after a 3-0 win over Sunderland.

Gylfi Sigurdsson’s goal from the penalty spot gave Swansea a much needed opening goal. The midfielder went straight down the middle, as Swansea’s main man gave everyone at the club a huge sigh of relief.

Llorente then doubled Swansea’s lead, with a smart finish from the Spaniard after a well-worked corner.

Llorente scored his second and Swansea’s third with 10 minutes to go, as Jefferson Montero beat his man before crossing superbly for the Spaniard to head home.

The result sees Swansea move up to 17th, above today's opposition, Hull City and West Ham.

Timid first half

The first half was a very quiet and nervous affair, with neither side really testing either goalkeeper.

The first real chance came after 20 minutes, as Jermaine Defoe took on Alfie Mawson, and beat the defender before firing over.

A minute later, Defoe found space with the ball inside the Swansea penalty area, but couldn’t find a shot before he was tackled by Modou Barrow.

Swansea’s first chance came through Mawson, as he met Sigurdsson’s free kick but headed over.

Sigurdsson then met Wayne Routledge’s cross, and his header flew into a dangerous area but a stretching Lamine Kone cleared the ball well.

All good play from Swansea came through Sigurdsson, and it was the Icelandic international’s corner that was met by Jordi Amat at the far post, but he headed over. It was the best chance of the half and the Spaniard should have done better.

Swansea were almost punished by Kone at the back post from a corner, but his header also landed just over the goal.

Second half all Swansea

Sunderland were the better side coming out of half time, with Defoe coming close twice as the away side tried to take the lead

After 50 minutes, Jason Denayer handled Leon Britton’s cross which the referee deemed deliberate enough to award the penalty.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scoring the opening goal. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty)

Five minutes later, Swansea doubled their lead through Llorente. The goal came from a set-piece as Sigurdsson claimed an assist.

Llorente came inches away from scoring his second goal of the day, as Sigurdsson’s cross was met by Barrow, who knocked the ball back to Llorente but he couldn’t reach the cross so close to the goal.

Swansea really took charge, as only a superb save from young Jordan Pickford could stop Amat from scoring as he flicked on Sigurdsson’s corner.

The home side looked comfortable after an hour’s play, keeping the ball well in probably the best half of football they have played this season.

Sunderland came knocking though, as Defoe fired wide from the edge of the box after the ball was deflected to him.

Swansea killed the game off on the 80th minute, in a move started by Britton and finished with Llorente heading past Pickford after substitute Montero’s perfect floated cross.

Sunderland almost got a consolation, if not for Lukasz Fabianski’s impressive save from Papy Djilobodji’s header.

The second half is by far Swansea’s best performance of the season, and it’s the performance they need to match every week in order to avoid the drop.

The result lifts Swansea out of the relegation zone, at least until West Ham play away to Liverpool on Sunday.