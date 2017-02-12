Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City: Mawson and Olsson goals see Swans climb further away from relegation zone

Swansea City moved further away from the relegation zone as they were the victors in a 2-0 home win over fellow strugglers Leicester City - who are now just one point above the drop zone.

Alfie Mawson’s thunderous volley and a smart close-range finish from Martin Olsson claimed the points for the hosts as they ran out deserved winners.

The result sees Swansea move up to 15th with 24 points, while reigning champions Leicester slip to 17th on 21 points, just one ahead of Hull City in 18th.

Tight first half

The first half saw a very nervous and cagey affair between the two sides, which was understandable as both teams were desperate not to drop points, especially as Leicester haven’t won an away game this season.

First chance of the afternoon fell to Gylfi Sigurdsson, teed up by Tom Carroll just outside the box but his shot was blocked by Wes Morgan.

Leicester’s offence was then stifled by two blocks, Mawson on Demerai Gray’s effort especially, as Lukasz Fabianski didn’t have a shot to save in the first half on his 100th appearance for Swansea.

Leicester looked dangerous on the counter attack, as Jamie Vardy was allowed to run 30 yards towards the box before he saw his shot blocked. It was a block party as Mawson defended well to stop Riyad Mahrez’ close-range effort.

The first real chance fell to early substitute Wayne Routledge, as his volley was well saved after Sigurdsson flicked on Olsson’s cross.

Leroy Fer then broke through Leicester’s midfield as Swansea started to take charge, he teed up Sigurdsson from 20 yards but his shot flew wide.

Robert Huth was then lucky to only get booked for a two-footed challenge on Carroll, but Swansea fans won’t get too angry as the resulting free-kick led to the opening goal.

Sigurdsson’s cross was cleared to Federico Fernandez, the Argentine heads back into the area before Mawson opened the scoring with a thunderous volley.

Alfie Mawson opening the scoring. (Photo: Geoff Caddick/Getty)

The volley is Mawson’s third goal in six games, an impressive return for a centre-half in his debut season in the top flight.

Swansea then doubled their lead in added time, after superb a string of passes between Carroll, Fernando Llorente and Sigurdsson found Olsson, who registered his first ever goal for Swansea.

Martin Olsson doubling Swansea's lead. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty)

Swansea saw out second half

Leicester made two changes at half time, looking more offensive as Islam Slimani was brought on. The away side controlled possession in the second 45 minutes as they were eager to claw back into the game.

The first real chance however fell to Sigurdsson, as he shot from 20 yards but Kasper Schmeichel saved well.

Leicester continued to dominated possession, but the majority of play was ahead of Swansea and the home side looked comfortable for most of the half.

Fabianski was called into action for the first time just after the hour mark, as Mahrez released Slimani on goal, but the Pole was able to save well from close range.

Vardy had a chance with 15 minutes to go, which could have set the game up for a big finish but he skewed his shot high and wide from 18 yards. Leicester haven’t scored a goal for over ten hours, and didn’t look like ending that run today.

Jamie Vardy clearly frustrated in the second half. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty)

This is the first clean sheet of Paul Clement’s reign, coming soon after he won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for January.

Leicester have now lost five successive games, and are the first reigning champions to do so since Chelsea in 1956.

Swansea’s next fixture is away to league leaders Chelsea, while Leicester’s next league game is at home to Liverpool, after cup ties against Millwall and Sevilla.