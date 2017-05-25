Premier League 2016/17 - The unforgettable matches from this season

(Photo Source: Getty Images / Mike Hewitt)

Football in England has always been renowned for it's drama. From the last minute winners to the relegation avoiding games, this Premier League season did nothing to ruin that reputation.

This season had it's fair share of spills and thrills but one things for sure, you could always guarantee entertainment every weekend. But which games stood out the most?

Ironically, we start off this list from the beginning of the season. It was the opening week and a chance for both Arsenal and Liverpool to start off with a bang.

Over the years, the two sides have produced some amazing moments, it was always going to a goal fest and one not to miss as a neutral.

The game started off quite open, with a spill from Theo Walcott as he missed a penalty. But he was quick to make amends with a goal less than a minute later.

It was quickly interrupted by a spectacular free-kick from Philippe Coutinho before the half, seeing the teams go in level.

Heading out to second half, the fiery Liverpool finally managed to dismantle the inexperienced Arsenal defence with goals from Adam Lallana, another from Coutinho and one from the new signing Sadio Mane.

Two late goals were not enough for Arsenal as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Calum Chambers only reduced the deficit.

In the battle between the two league giants, one man Philippe Coutinho stepped up and outclassed the Arsenal defence, ensuring his side got off to a great start of the season.

Another 4-3 result which Liverpool feature in, however, this one sees them falling short to Ediie Howe's Bournemouth.

It was an end to end game which seen Bournemouth recover from not one, but two two-goal deficits.

The first half was very much dominated by Liverpool, with goals from Saido Mane and Divock Origi.

Then, after the break, the game opened up courtesey of a penalty from Callum Wilson.

If it wasn't already, it looked to be game set and match when Emre Can scored Liverpool's third.

However, that wasn't the case, as Bournemouth scored three late goals in just fifteen minutes to see off the reds; Ryan Fraser and Steve Cook pulled back level for the Cherries, before a late winner from Chelsea loanee Nathan Ake took all three points.

It was an inspiring performance from the substitute Ryan Fraser that played a huge part in dismantling Liverpool, winning the penalty and igniting the comeback with his goal.

In a game completely dominated by the Manchester side, Spurs stuck to their task and came away with a 2-2 draw.

Two goals early on in the second half saw City take a 2-0 lead. The goals came from Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne, who benefitted from defensive errors.

Guardiola's men looked comfortable in possesion and they were really starting to show the class we had been waiting for.

They would have felt hard done by to not come away with all three points and that was the case.

Against the run of play, Spurs refused to be beaten and a goal from Dele Alli sparked the re-ignition of a fiery Spurs attack.

A spectacular goal from Heung-Min Son put the cherry on the cake for a City side who's defence had looked shaky all season.

The game also marked a special occasion for Gabriel Jesus who made his debut for City; he did actually score a goal, only to be flagged offside.

The Hornets met the Saints back at the start of March, and it was quite the game for the neutral and of course, Southampton fans.

The game was open right from the get-go, with Watford striker Troy Deeney finding the back of the net within four minutes.

Watford failed to maintain this lead, as they conceded to Dusan Tadic and Nathan Redmond, heading in to the tunnel at the end of the first half with a one goal defecit.

It was a relatively stale second half, up until the 79th minute when Stefano Okaka pulled a goal back for Mazzarri's men, this opened the game up a lot more as both teams were looking to attack.

However, yet again after scoring, Watford then conceded two goals, courtesey of Manolo Gabbiadini and another goal from Nathan Radmond.

Watford then scored a goal in the final minute thanks to the substitue Abdoulaye Doucoure, but it was nothing more than a consolation goal.