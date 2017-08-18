Saturday Football Live: Live text updates from the Premier League and elsewhere

Follow the Saturday kick-off’s from the Premier League, Championship and elsewhere in Britain and Europe with VAVEL UK on a big day of football.

Nottingham Forest's fantastic start to their season has had their fans dreaming of promotion, and they play another team hoping to get back into the Premier League today, Middlesbrough.

The Championship is really in full swing now, with some starting well and others, not so much. Aston Villa are amongst the latter, with pressure on Steve Bruce as they host Norwich City today.

One other league to look out for today is the Bundesliga, with the German league season getting underway. Will Bayern Munich win the league again, or can the likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig mount a serious challenge?

The other 3PM fixture in the Premier League sees AFC Bournemouth and Watford trade blows, whilst Arsene Wenger takes his Arsenal side to Stoke City in the evening kick-off.

Brighton are hoping to pick up their first points of the season at Leicester, whilst Southampton play host to West Ham with each side looking for their first win after frustrating opening performances.

Burnley host West Bromwich Albion with both teams having won their opening fixtures, West Brom edging out Bournemouth whilst the Clarets produced the surprise of the weekend, beating Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

There are more games too, with Liverpool looking to pick up their first league win of the season after they threw away all three points at Watford last weekend. The Reds host Crystal Palace in their first game at Anfield since May, hoping to capitalise on the Eagles’ shaky start under new manager Frank de Boer. However, Palace have a fantastic recent record at Anfield, winning in each of their last three visits in the league.

Of course, the first main event of the day is at the Liberty Stadium as Manchester United to travel to Swansea City, you can follow that game here.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text updates of this afternoon’s football, as we keep you up to date with all the scores in our Saturday Football Live, on a huge day of action. It’s the second weekend of the Premier League, there’s Championship fixtures and even more.