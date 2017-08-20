Huddersfield Town 1-0 Newcastle United: Mooy magic keeps up Huddersfield's perfect start against mediocre Magpies

Huddersfield Town's excellent start to life in the Premier League, as a single goal from Aaron Mooy gave them their second win in as many games against a lackluster Newcastle United clash.

It was a good start to proceedings from the Terriers with chances for Mooy and Tom Ince in the opening 15 minutes, opportunities for Matt Ritchie and Steve Mounié followed as the half went on but neither could break first blood.

The second period was only five minutes old before Mooy scored the club's historic goal, Joselu and Ayoze Pérez had further chances to get The Magpies back into the clash but the day belonged to David Wagner's side.

Starting off brightly

The Terriers were looking to continue their fine form after their opening victory over Crystal Palace, the John Smith's Stadium played host to its first top-flight clash since 1972 and it was the home side that started brightest.

Mooy tested the waters just four minutes into the clash, the Australian tried one from 25 yards out but Rob Elliot did well to get down low and save his effort. It was then the turn of summer signing Ince to try and open the scoring, he hit a first-time volley from the edge of the area but it was straight at Elliot.

From that chance The Magpies worked their way upfield, the swift move ended at the feet of Ritchie and his effort looked destined for the bottom corner but Jonas Lössl did brilliantly to tip behind.

45 years in the making

Wagner's side came flying out of the traps for the second period as they looked to open the scoring, and it only took five minutes before Mooy made history for The Terriers.

It was a neat move with Mooy playing a one-two with Elias Kachunga who played the Australian into the area, the former club-record signing teed it up and hit a sweet,curling effort beyond the reach of Elliot and into the top corner.

Trying to claw a point back

Benítez's didn't seemed shaken by falling behind to Huddersfield, The Magpies were looking to bounce back after last Sunday's defeat to Tottenham and they had two great chances to snatch a point.

New signing Joselu looked to make an instant impact from the bench as he managed to make some space in the 68th minute, the Spaniard managed to get the low shot away which forced Lossi to turn it behind.

The following corner brought their best chance of the second period, the corner was flicked on by Ciaran Clark which found Pérez at the near-post who volleyed it over from six yards.