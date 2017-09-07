Southampton v Watford Preview: Will the Saints or Hornets continue their impressive form?

Photo: John Patrick Fletcher / Getty Images

Two managers eager to continue their aspirational starts to the season go head-to-head this weekend as Mauricio Pellegrino prepares his Southampton squad for the visit of Watford and Marco Silva in the Premier League.

Both outfits are hoping to see their early term fettle extend into the month of September as league action returns following the international break.

Prior to the fortnight rest, the two teams accumulated five points from a possible nine. A tally that will promise prospective signs for either fan base.

Incidentally, the Saints and Hornets share an equally similar record at both ends of the pitch.

Pellegrino has seen Southampton ship a measly two goals, both coming in the entertaining home triumph over West Ham United. Whereas Watford conceded their three goals in the captivating opening draw to Liverpool at Vicarage Road.

Their unbeaten league starts to the season means the hosts sit in a satisfying eighth spot, meanwhile their divisional counterparts lie one place above them in the table in seventh.

Major injury concerns for Silva

The weekend's visitors from Vicarage Road will be slightly more concerned in their selection ahead of the encounter as the Saints, as confirmed by Marco Silva in his pre-match conference.

Watford have several worries to consider, especially in the defensive department as Miguel Britos is suspended for this fixture and Craig Cathcart recovers from knee injury. Molla Waguè, joining up with Silva's squad on deadline day, is reportedly still unavailable.

However, there is some positive news for the boss to be hopeful about. Younès Kaboul is one of three making a comeback to first-team football after sustaining knocks in the opener at home to Liverpool.

The Hornets' firm fan favourite, Troy Deeney, is on course to make his first start of the campaign for Marco Silva.

Pellegrino's full-team availability

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino can count himself lucky with the little number of injury concerns he's suffered since being appointed manager on the south coast.

The Argentine confirmed in his conference that the Saints have a fully fit squad up for selection ahead of the weekend's home match with Watford.

Defender Matt Targett had a minor problem prior to the international break but is apparently available for Saturday and summer signing Wesley Hoedt is likely to make his debut for Saints after completing his move late on in the transfer window.

Virgil van Dijk, fortunately and gratefully, has returned to training with the first-team but Pellegrino stated the Dutchman is not up to match fitness just yet.

Embed from Getty Images

Who are the favourites prior to kick-off?

In terms of early season form, it's difficult to dictate which way the result may sway come full-time on Saturday, so supporters are both clubs will be highly confident they can come away with all three points.

Southampton, on home turf for the fixture, may think they have the slight advantage being at St. Mary's for the game. Mauricio Pellegrino has seen his Saints team play out a goalless draw and 3-2 victory in front of their supporters this term.

Watford could head into the weekend's greatly anticipated return of league football with a mental confidence as their travels have seen the Hornets rack up a win over their opposition's south coast rivals, AFC Bournemouth.

Last time in Hampshire

Despite only arriving in this country just eight months ago having then been appointed by Hull City in their ambitious bid to retain top-flight status, Marco Silva travels to St. Mary's on Saturday for what will be his second visit to the ground after the Tigers played out a goalless draw in April.

Although, the last time his new side, Watford, provided as the opponents for the Saints in Hampshire was August of last year in the opening round of fixtures for the 2016/17 season.

Étienne Capoue opened the Hornets' goal scoring tally inside the first ten minutes, before Southampton nicked an equaliser shortly after the break as Nathan Redmond found the back of the net.