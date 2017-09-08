Saturday Football Live: Live updates of Premier League and around the world

Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Brentford have both made underwhelming starts to the season, with just one win between them from five games. They meet at Villa Park, both needing three points.

Cardiff City have won their opening five Championship games but could struggle to make it six on the bounce at Craven Cottage, with Fulham their opponents today.

Brighton & Hove Albion are still seeking their first win but face stern opposition in the form of West Bromwich Albion, who remain unbeaten so far. The other game in the Premier League this afternoon see's Southampton play host to Watford.

After a shaky season opener at home to Burnley, Chelsea have bounced back with consecutive wins and they visit the team that they took the title from, Leicester City in a 3PM kick-off. Danny Drinkwater could make his Blues debut against the Foxes, the side he moved from on Deadline Day.

Whilst Spurs are wanting a win, their North London rivals Arsenal are desperate for one. The Gunners squeezed past Leicester City in their first game before losing to Stoke City and being hammered at Anfield by Liverpool. They return to the Emirates today, hosting a Bournemouth side that are yet to pick up a point. Surely, three points for the hosts?

One clash to keep your eye on today will certainly be Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Everton, with both teams looking to build on a fairly underwhelming start to the league season, having both been defeated by Chelsea on their way to four points from a possible nine. Mauricio Pochettino may consider leaving one or two key bodies out, ahead of the Lilywhites' Champions League curtain raiser against Borussia Dortmund in mid-week.

It's been two weeks since we saw most forms of club football, with the not so eagerly anticipated international break drawing to a close a few days ago. We've seen success stories and horror stories as countries looked to solidify their World Cup places, but the bread and butter returns today with most people happy about it.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to this latest instalment of Saturday football live, as we take you around the grounds with score updates from the Premier League and more on Saturday 9 September.