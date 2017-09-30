Saturday Football Live: Scores and goals updates from the Premier League and around the grounds

Photo: Getty Images

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to this latest instalment of Saturday Football Live, as we take you around the grounds with score updates from the Premier League and Football League on Saturday 30 September. I’m Connor Bennett, and I'll be taking you through the 3 pm kick-offs up and down the country.

We've got five 3 pm Premier League kick-offs this afternoon as we build up to the main event at 5:30 pm as Chelsea host Manchester City. We've also got plenty of highly-anticipated action up and down the Football League that we'll keep you updated on.

As ever in the Premier League, there are plenty of interesting matchups on this Saturday afternoon. AFC Bournemouth host Leicester City, looking to bounce back from their defeat against Everton last time out. The Foxes have already faced four of the top six and will be looking to take advantage of an easier run of games.

Crystal Palace travel to Old Trafford, looking for their first three points and goal in the Premier League this season. They’ll be without Christian Benteke after he picked up a cruciate injury against Manchester City last week. Roy Hodgson’s side could well spring a shock against Jose Mourinho’s men, after Manchester United had to travel to and from Moscow during the week for a Champions League game. Benteke's opposite number, Romelu Lukaku, is reportedly struggling for fitness so it's worth keeping an eye on.

Stoke City have not won in the Premier League since their 1-0 home win against Arsenal and face off against an also struggling Southampton side this afternoon. The Saints have scored just once in their past five games whilst the Potter haven’t scored since their trip to Newcastle United. With both sides struggling for goals and clean sheets, this could be a one to watch.

West Bromwich Albion host Watford at The Hawthorns this afternoon as both sides look to build on their respective good starts to the new campaign. Marco Silva's Hornets side sit 6th in the table whilst the Baggies trail behind in 12th. Watford have already taken maximum points from trips to Bournemouth, Southampton and Swansea City and will be looking for more of the same this weekend.

Swansea City travel to the London Stadium to take on a West Ham United side that is coming back to full fitness. Slaven Bilic will welcome back key men Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini from injury as the Hammers look for their first win in three. Paul Clement's Swans side have won all of their points away from home this season, winning once and drawing twice.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Cardiff City take on Derby County with the hosts looking to cement their place at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, surprise early starters Sheffield United travel to Nottingham Forest looking to stay on the heels of the leaders Cardiff.

Despite earlier injury concerns, Romelu Lukaku starts for Manchester United against Crystal Palace.

In the early kick-off, Tottenham have made it 4-0 now against Huddersfield Town. Moussa Sissoko with the fourth. Harry Kane, however, still waiting on a hat-trick.

Full-Time at the John Smith's Stadium. Spurs comfortable 4-0 winners. Goals from Ben Davies, Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko send Mauricio Pochettino's side third.

15:00. Underway around the grounds!

15:02. GOAL! Sheffield United have taken the lead away at Nottingham Forest. John Lundstram with the goal.

15:03. GOAL! Again! Manchester United have taken the lead at home to Crystal Palace. Juan Mata rolls the ball into the back of the net and gives the home side the lead. It could be a long afternoon for Palace.

15:08. A multitude of early goals around the Championship. Bristol City have taken the lead away at Ipswich. Hull lead at home to Birmingham whilst Diego Jota has given Wolves the lead away at Burton Albion.

15:10. GOAL! Jason Cummings has drawn Forest level at home to Sheffield United whilst Wolves have doubled their lead away at Burton. They lead 2-0 now.

15:13. GOAL! Hull have also doubled their lead now. 2-0, David Meyler from the Penalty spot.

15:19. GOAL! West Brom lead at home to Watford. Salomon Rondon with a fantastic finish from a tight angle.

15:22. GOAL! Another at The Hawthorns! Jonny Evans bundles home from a corner and doubles the Baggies lead.

15:27. GOAL! It's gone from bad to extremely bad for Birmingham away at Hull. A Jarrod Bowen goal has put the hosts three up.

15:28. GOAL! The Championship is on fire this afternoon. Kieran Dowell have given Forest the lead at home. Brentford have taken the lead away at Middlesbrough and a George Honeyman goal has put Sunderland in front away at Preston North End.

15:33. GOAL! Will Grigg, who is still on fire, has given Wigan the lead at home against Walsall and Bristol City have doubled their lead at Portman Road. They lead Ipswich 2-0.

15:35. GOAL! Marouane Fellaini has given Manchester United a 2-0 lead over Crystal Palace. The Belgian finds the net following a deep Ashley Young cross to the far post and makes it his third goal in his last four home games. He clearly enjoys playing at Old Trafford.

15:38. GOAL! Newport County find themselves 3-0 down away at Luton Town. They won't just be waiting for half-time, they'll be hoping for the full-time whistle.

15:39. GOAL! Game on at The Hawthorns! Watford have clawed a goal back through Abdoulaye Doucoure after good work from Richarlison to get the ball into the box.

15:41. GOAL! Stoke lead at home. Xherdan Shaqiri knocks the ball across the Southampton box and finds Mame Biram Diouf at the far post. His bullet header gives Fraser Forster no chance. 1-0 to The Potters.

15:43. GOAL! Wolves go 3-0 up away at Burton Albion. Ruben Vinagre with the finish.

15:44. Penalty missed at the Bet 365 Stadium! Saido Berahino steps up to the spot but sees his effort denied by Fraser Forster. His wait for a goal in a Stoke shirt goes on.

15:45. Game on at Portman Road as Martyn Waghorn finds the net for Ipswich. 2-1 now as half-time looms.

15:46. GOAL! A late flurry of goals as the first half of the 3 pm kick-offs come to a close. Aston Villa lead at home against Bolton Wanderers thanks to a Jonathan Kodjia penalty. Tom Bradshaw gave Barnsley the lead away at Millwall but a Lee Gregory goal, also from the penalty spot, draws the hosts level.

15:50. With games at half-time, let's take a minute to round-up some scores. Premier League: Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester, Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace, Stoke City 1-0 Southampton, West Brom 2-1 Watford and West Ham 0-0 Swansea City.

15:51. Championship: Aston Villa 1-0 Bolton, Burton 0-3 Wolves, Cardiff 0-0 Derby, Hull 3-0 Birmingham, Ipswich 1-2 Bristol City, Middlesbrough 0-1 Brentford, Millwall 1-1 Barnsley, Notts Forest 2-1 Sheffield United and Preston 0-1 Sunderland.

15:54. League One: AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Rochdale, Blackburn 1-0 Gillingham, Bradford 2-0 Doncaster, Bristol Rovers 1-0 Plymouth, Bury 0-1 MK Dons, Fleetwood 1-2 Charlton, Peterborough 1-0 Oxford United, Portsmouth 0-1 Oldham, Rotherham 0-0 Northampton, Shrewsbury 1-0 Scunthorpe, Southend 1-0 Blackpool and Wigan 1-0 Walsall.

15:57. League Two: Chesterfield 0-1 Cheltenham, Coventry 1-0 Crewe, Crawley 0-0 Carlisle, Exeter 3-1 Morecambe, Forest Green 0-0 Accrington Stanley, Luton 3-0 Newport County, Stevenage 1-0 Port Vale, Swindon 1-0 Cambridge, Wycombe 1-0 Barnet and Yeovil 0-1 Colchester.

16:02. A number of games getting the second-half underway following the half-time break.

16:05. GOAL! Our first of the second-half. 3-0 to Manchester United now. No, it's not Romelu Lukaku or Marcus Rashford with the third, it's Marouane Fellaini with his second. Four in his last four games at Old Trafford.

16:09. In the Championship, Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has been sent off away at Millwall. Seemed to say something the Fourth Official that the official may have taken offence to.

16:12. Away from the Premier and Football League, Neil Lennon is making his return to Celtic Park. The Hibernian boss may have been disappointed to be behind in the first-half but his side have drawn level early into the second half.

16:15. GOAL! Preston have drawn level at home to Sunderland. Josh Harrop heads home.

16:16. GOAL! Will Grigg, still on fire, has doubled Wigan's lead at home to Walsall. Preston have quickly taken the lead against Sunderland thanks to an absolute screamer from Jordan Hugill.

16:18. GOAL! It's all happening at Deepdale! Aiden McGeady, who had a loan spell at Preston North End from Everton, has drawn the Black Cats level.

16:20. GOAL! 4-0 to Wolves now. Ivan Cavaleiro dances down the wing and swings a ball into the box for Leo Bonatini. The Brazillian finds the net and if it wasn't game over at 3-0, it's surely game over now.

16:22. GOAL! Despite Heckingbottom being sent to the stands, Barnsley have taken the lead yet again at The Den. Tom Bradshaw again for the visitors.

16:26. Still goalless at the Vitality Stadium between Bournemouth and Leicester and also at the London Stadium between West Ham and Swansea.

16:28. GOAL! Middlesbrough have drawn level at home to Brentford.

Martin Braithwaite hammers home his first goal for Boro as a goalmouth scramble goes the way of the hosts.

16:30. Team news ahead of the 5:30 PM kick-off between Chelsea and Manchester City. Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Cahill, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Hazard and Morata.

16:32. GOAL! An Ollie Watkins goal has given Brentford the lead again at the Riverside. Middlesbrough were not level for long.

16:33. Manchester City team news: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Sterling and Jesus. Sergio Aguero out injured following his involvement in a car accident in Amsterdam.

16:35. GOAL! Southampton are level at the Bet 365 Stadium! Maya Yoshida finds the net for the visitors.

16:37. GOAL! Again at the Riverside! Middlesbrough, who were not level for long, are level again. Fabio with the goal.

16:38. Neil Lennon, making his return to Celtic Park, may just be delighted at the minute. Hibs lead 2-1 thanks to a thunderbolt from John McGinn that finds the top corner.

16:40. Celtic, who trying to keep their undefeated streak going, have drawn level thanks to Callum McGregor's second goal. Neil Lennon's mood may have just changed.

16:42. GOAL! Romelu Lukaku finally gets his goal for Manchester United as Anthony Martial cuts the ball back across the six-yard box. His tenth goal in 11 games.

16:43. GOAL! Stoke City lead thanks to a tap-in from Peter Crouch. The former Saints striker takes advantage of some confusion in the penalty box and rolls the ball home.

16:44. GOAL! Barnsley have likely wrapped up all three points at The Den. Mamadou Thiam, who replaced two-goal hero Tom Bradshaw, gets on the scoresheet after slotting home from the penalty spot.

16:45. GOAL! Similar to Barnsley, Bristol City have also probably wrapped up all three points at Portman Road. They lead 3-1 thanks to a late goal from Bobby Reid.

16:47. GOAL! Hull lead 6-0 now at home to Birmingham. New Brum boss Steve Cotterill is watching from the stands and he'll be absolutely furious with this.

16:48. GOAL! The deadlock is broken at the London Stadium!

Arthur Masuaku drills a cross across the Swansea penalty box and Diafra Sakho is waiting to poke the ball home. The Hammers lead!

16:50. Lots of action as the 3 pm kick-offs draw to a close. Will we get a late goal between Bournemouth and Leicester?

16:52. GOAL! Birmingham have found the net thanks to Sam Gallagher against Hull. Nothing more than a consolation. 6-1, Hull.

16:53. Full-Time at the Vitality Stadium! Neither Bournemouth or Leicester could find the net. 0-0.

16:54. GOAL! RICHARLISON draws Watford level! The Brazillian finds the net to give Marco Silva's side a deserved point at The Hawthorns as the game comes to an end.

16:58. An absolutely incredible, goal-packed afternoon in the Premier and Football League. We'll get the full-time round-up for you.

17:00. Premier League full-times: Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester, Manchester United 4-0 Crystal Palace, Stoke 2-1 Southampton, West Brom 2-2 Watford and West Ham 1-0 Swansea.

17:02. Championship full-times: Aston Villa 1-0 Bolton, Burton Albion 0-4 Wolves, Cardiff 0-0 Derby, Hull 6-1 Birmingham, Ipswich 3-1 Bristol City, Middlesbrough 2-2 Brentford, Millwall 1-3 Barnsley, Notts Forest 2-1 Sheff United and Preston 2-2 Sunderland.

17:03. League One full-times: AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Rochdale, Blackburn 1-0 Gillingham, Bradford 2-0 Doncaster, Bristol Rover 2-1 Plymouth, Bury 0-2 MK Dons, Fleetwood 1-3 Charlton, Peterborough 1-4 Oxford, Portsmouth 1-2 Oldham, Rotherham 1-0 Northampton, Shrewsbury 2-0 Scunthorpe, Southend 2-1 Blackpool and Wigan 2-0 Walsall.

17:04. League Two full-times: Chesterfield 0-2 Cheltenham, Coventry 1-0 Crewe, Crawley 0-1 Carlisle, Exeter 4-1 Morecambe, Forest Green 0-1 Accrington, Grimsby 0-0 Lincoln City, Luton 3-1 Newport, Mansfield 3-1 Notts County, Stevenage 2-0 Port Vale, Swindon 2-0 Cambridge, Wycombe 3-1 Barnet and Yeovil 0-1 Colchester.

17:07. And that's that from us. We're signing off for this week and getting ready for Chelsea vs Manchester City. Thanks for joining us for this edition of Saturday Football Live. Join us next time too!