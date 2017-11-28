Wednesday Football Live: Text updates of six Premier League fixtures and more

That's all for now but don't forget to join me from 6:45pm for an exciting evening of Premier League football!

Don't forget the staggered kick-off times too. The games at Arsenal, Bournemouth and Chelsea begin at 7:45pm before Everton, Manchester City and Stoke City's matches start 15 minutes later.

It is worth sparing a thought for the away fans making substantial trips to these matches. 224 miles separate Southampton and Manchester, just five miles more than the route for West Ham fans travelling to Everton. 187 miles of road lies between Swansea fans and their London destination, almost exactly the same distance between Huddersfield and Arsenal. Yet a massive 289 miles across five hours lay in store for unlucky Burnley fans travelling to Bournemouth. 61 miles for Liverpool spectators seems a lot more comfortable for Reds fans.

Record signing Chris Wood could start for Burnley as he continues his comeback from injury and fatigue with Dyche's sights set firmly on avoiding back-to-back league defeats for the first time this season. The Burnley manager was "raging" following the award of a controversial late penalty that resulted in Arsenal's winner on Sunday and will be hoping his side can put their impressive form back on track.

Howe enjoyed a short spell with the Clarets before Sean Dyche began his impressive five-year reign. Both managers are regarded as two of the finest England has to offer and could be candidates for the national job in the future. Dyche reserved praise for the birthday boy and explained, "I really respect Eddie and the work he has done. They seem to stay together as a unit even when times are a bit tough."

Down on the South Coast, Eddie Howe celebrates his 40th birthday with a contest against his former club, Burnley. Howe's Bournemouth are on a great run of form, picking up ten points in their last five matches to haul themselves clear of the relegation zone. They are likely to be without Jermain Defoe and Junior Stanislas but captain Simon Francis returns.

Huddersfield are finding life tough on the road this season, failing to score in six consecutive away matches, losing their last three and conceding nine in the process. They are without the suspended Rajiv van La Parra who lost is cool in the narrow 2-1 defeat to Man City at the weekend. Kasey Palmer and Phillip Billing are also unavailable for David Wagner.

Hunting Chelsea down are Arsenal after their controversial victory against Burnley on Sunday. The Gunners have an imperious recent record at the Emirates, unbeaten in 13 and keeping nine clean sheets in the process. However, Arsene Wenger has described opponents Huddersfield Town as "dangerous" and will be hoping Mesut Ozil recovers from illness in time.

However, Chelsea are beginning to find the form that took them to the title last season. Four wins and a draw in their last five have lifted them to third, with Antonio Conte suggesting, "we are becoming more solid. We are finding different solutions now in the tactical aspects." The champions are without David Luiz and Michy Batshuayi but have lost just one of their last 12 league meetings with Swansea.

Talking of poor form, Swansea City have lost seven of their last nine matches in all competitions and face a tough task against Chelsea, particularly without Tammy Abraham who is ineligible against his parent club. Central defender Federico Fernandez will also be missing due to a family bereavement. However, manager Paul Clement insists his side will be positive. "We want to create chances and try and get all three points. It is a tough ask but we have been away and pushed top teams hard."

Stoke are currently experiencing a bad run of form, earning just five points in their last six matches despite Xherdan Shaqiri contributing to six goals in that timeframe. The record book does not favour the Potters who have lost seven of their last eight league games against the Reds. However, boss Mark Hughes is confident Stoke can turn around their form. "Once we address the errors we will be fine because the performances are good."

Also in action are Liverpool as Mohamed Salah attempts to continue his incredible form during their visit to Stoke City. The Egyptian heads the Premier League goals chart with ten to his name and has netted 15 in all competitions - more than any Liverpool play has contributed in an entire campaign since Luis Suarez three seasons ago. Emre Can, Roberto Firminho and Sadio Mane could all line-up alongside Salah, whilst Dejan Lovren faces a late fitness test.

Opposing manager David Moyes is looking to overturn a dismal record against his former club. Four previous Premier League fixtures against Everton have resulted in a quartet of defeats without a goal scored. He is looking to halt a run of six Premier League games without a victory for the Hammers but should welcome back Marko Arnautovic after he picked up a knock against Leicester on Friday evening.

However, Everton are dealing with another crisis with a number of defenders unavailable. Leighton Baines and Michael Keane are doubts after picking up knocks against the Saints, joining long-term absentees Ramiro Funes Mori and Seamus Coleman on the sidelines.

Unsworth pulled no punches in his pre-match press conference after the Toffees were battered 4-1 by Southampton and 5-1 by Atalanta last week. He stated, "sometimes players will take the easy way out and shirk responsibility. I'm asking players to perform. I want the players to fight."

Everton have finally appeared to step up the chase for a new manager with both Sam Allardyce and Paulo Fonseca heavily linked with the seemingly poisoned chalice. Their fixture against West Ham United will be interim manager David Unsworth's eight and possibly final game in charge after an extensive spell at the helm.

Pellegrino is hoping that the 4-1 thrashing of Everton on Sunday can "help us to play with confidence" as their top passer and tackler, Oriol Romeu, returns from suspension. However, City have no new injury concerns before they look to continue their impressive form, despite Guardiola stating at the weekend, "we will lose a game this season."

We start at the Etihad Stadium where City are looking to set a club record of 12 consecutive Premier League victories when they host Southampton. Managers Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pellegrino renew acquaintances after playing in the same Barcelona side that won La Liga during the 1998-99 campaign.

Welcome to the latest instalment of our live Premier League update service on Wednesday 29 November. My name is Chris Lincoln and I will be keeping an eye on six fixtures in the top-flight as Manchester City look to continue their impressive form and Everton attempt to halt their desperate slide after drubbings in their two latest games.