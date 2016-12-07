FC Basel 1-4 Arsenal: Player ratings after a comfortable night for The Gunners

Mesut Ozil (left) played a crucial role in The Gunners' convincing win. | Image credit: David Price/Getty Images

An emphatic away win over FC Basel saw Arsenal win their group in style, after PSG could only manage a 2-2 draw against Bulgarian champions, Ludogorets.

Arsene Wenger picked a strong Arsenal team and his selection paid dividends, his side were able to consummately dispatch of an under-par Basel side. Here are the player ratings for Arsenal's final game in group A which saw them progress as group winners:

Goalkeeper and defence

David Ospina - 7 - Once again, another solid performance from the Colombian shotstopper. Did what he had to do with minimal fuss and commanded his area well. Ospina is proving a very able deputy to Petr Cech, Arsenal fans are confident when they see him between the sticks, which wasn't always the case.

Gabriel - 7 - A very professional performance from Gabriel who continues to impress as a right sided full back. The 26-year-old has adapted well to his new role in the team, and has presented himself as reliable backup in Hector Bellerin's absence.

Laurent Koscielny - 7 - Had little to do, but came to the fore for his team when required. He did however fall victim to a lovely bit of skill from Basel's Seydou Doumbia, which eventually lead to their consolation. The only blemish on an otherwise impeccable nights work.

Rob Holding - 6 - A big night for the former Bolton man, as he made his Champions League debut. Holding performed admirably, and bar a costly giveaway which resulted in Basel's eventual consolation, Holding put in a very encouraging defensive display.

Kieran Gibbs - 8 - A fantastic performance from Gibbs, the England international bagged two assists on a successful night for The Gunners. Gibbs' constant forays forward proved a useful attacking outlet, he's definitely given Arsene Wenger a headache heading into this weekend's fixture against Stoke.

Midfield

Granit Xhaka - 6 - Made several forward passes which initiated a lot of Arsenal's attacks. It was an interesting occasion for Granit, as he lined up in midfield against his brother Taulant, who happened to play for his ex-club Basel.

Aaron Ramsey - 6 - Kept possession ticking over with short, neat, precise passes. Didn't really get into the oppositions area as often as he would've liked, but definitely provided some defensive stability which aided he teams cause.

Mesut Özil - 7 - Another selfless performance from Arsenal's creative maestro saw him set up The Gunners' fourth of the night. Basel found it difficult to cope with his movement and the timing of his runs. His partnership with Alexis Sanchez seems to be developing on a weekly basis.

Attack

Alex Iwobi - 7 - You could tell in the way he celebrated his goal that it was a massive weight off his shoulders. Iwobi had lost his way a bit recently, and hadn't scored a goal for Arsenal all season. But a clever cutback from Mesut Özil meant the 20-year-old could tap home from close range to round off a great night for the Arsenal faithful.

Lucas Perez - 10 - Three shots, three goals. What more can you ask of a fringe player? Perez showed plenty of attacking intent and his first two goals were almost a carbon copy of each other, arriving at the far post at the right time. It's still early days for Perez in North London, but it looks as if he has goals in him- something Arsenal need if they are to challenge for the Premier League and the Champions League.

Alexis Sanchez - 8 - Worked tirelessly for his team and created several opportunities with his eye for a pass. Alexis is very much the go-to-guy for Arsenal at present, he was also unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after his free kick from distance wrong-footed Basel's 'keeper and shook the goal frame.

Substitutes

Theo Walcott - 5 - Came on and showed his directness with a couple of pulsating runs toward Basel's goal.

Olivier Giroud - 5 - Inches away from finding the net after a through-ball from Özil was prodded just wide.

Mohamed Elneny - 5 - A very useful player to bring on to close out a game, Elneny simply does not stop running. The Egyptian harried Basel's midfielders and made himself available to his teammates when in possession.