Everton 2-1 Arsenal: Late Ashley Williams header sinks Arsenal at Goodison Park - as it happened.

After that ending I think I need a rest. And with that, I shall bid you farewell. Thank you for joining us here at VAVEL UK for our coverage of Everton's 2-1 win over Arsenal. I've been Matt Dawson, good bye.

The Gunners were simply not good enough defensively. Shkodran Mustafi was a huge miss in the centre of defence. They will have to be much improved against Manchester City at the weekend. As for Everton, this could be a season defining moment. They haven't been great this season so that could provide them with a real spring board going forward.

FULL TIME: Everton 2-1 Arsenal. A huge blow to Arsenal's title credentials even at this stage in the season. Credit to Everton. They were the better side and fully deserved the victory.

94: Unbelievable end to the game and somehow Arsenal haven't scored. The ball pings around the area, and Alex Iwobi has an effort cleared off the line brilliantly by Leighton Baines. Petr Cech was inside the area too at that point. Everton get the ball clear and break with Romelu Lukaku. The hosts should really score too but they somehow don't score either. The final whistle then goes and Arsenal have lost just their second match in the league this season.

93: Phil Jagielka picks up a second booking and is SENT OFF after bringing down Lucas Perez.

90: James McCarthy is replaced by Funes-Mori. Lucas Perez is also on in place of Francis Coquelin.

86: Arsenal have had their warning, and they haven't learnt. Ashley Williams, unmarked from a corner heads home to surely give Everton the win. 2-1.

GOAL FOR EVERTON!

85: Into the last five minutes. Can any team find a winner?

79: Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on for his Premier League debut, can the youngster make himself a hero? He replaces Enner Valencia.

76: The visitors are getting closer; Alexis finds Iwobi at the near post but he fires wide under pressure from the defender.

74: Arsenal keep looking to hit the hosts on the break but they've been so wasteful when getting in advanced and promising positions tonight. Disappointing display from the Gunners.

71: First changes for Arsenal as Olivier Giroud and Alex Iwobi replaces Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. They desperately need to provide something for their team.

70: Romelu Lukaku bustles past Gabriel down the left flank, before getting himself in the way to divert the ball into the side netting from the Belgian's effort.

68: First chance of the game and it's for Everton as Kevin Mirallas replaces Aaron Lennon.

67: Arsenal developing a good spell of pressure here, probably their best in the match. However the chances come to nothing.

60: Arsenal see another Everton attack go by, as Barkley tries one from outside the area which flies inches wide of the far post. Another warning for the Gunners. They desperately need to wake up.

58: Hector Bellerin tries to play in Ozil but Maarten Stekelenburg comes out and claims the ball, picking up a knock in the process after clashing with Baines too.

56: Leighton Baines is brought down in a promising position and Everton have a free-kick. The dead ball opportunity is put straight into the wall by Ross Barkley though.

54: Excellent opportunity for Arsenal and the best one of the second half. Alexis lays it back to Mesut Ozil who fires over when he really should have hit the target.

Back underway in the second half. Should be an intriguing final 45 minutes.

HALF TIME: Everton 1-1 Arsenal. The home side came back into the game very nicely as the half went on there but the way in which the Gunners conceded will not please Arsene Wenger. His side will have to be a lot better in the second half if they're to leave Merseyside with all three points.

44: Right before the break Everton are back in it and from no where. Leighton Baines is somehow allowed to cut onto his right foot before delivering a ball into the box which finds an unmarked Seamus Coleman who heads home. Poor defending from Arsenal. 1-1.

GOAL FOR EVERTON!

42: James McCarthy goes right through the back of Francis Coquelin and deservedly picks up a yellow card.

37: Another chance for Everton as Arsenal fail to clear the ball, allowing Aaron Lennon a chance but he slices wide.

35: Everton pushing for an equaliser here as Lukaku gets on the ball, before blazing the ball off target from outside the box.

31: Aaron Lennon drops the shoulder inside the penalty area and tries to get the beating of Gabriel. The Brazilian stands firm and forces the Everton wide-man into firing wide.

That's a contribution of 27 goals in his last 27 games now for Alexis. The tally increases.

20: It's that man again, Alexis Sanchez. Arsenal take a 1-0 lead from the free-kick as the Chilean's effort deflects off Ashley Williams who does a horrible job of getting himself in the way, and then the ball wrong foots Stekelenburg who can only put out a hand before it finds the net.

GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

18: Jagielka brings down Coquelin inches outside the Everton penalty area. Free-kick in a really good position here for Arsenal. The Toffees centre-half meanwhile picks up a booking for his troubles.

7: Good chance for Mesut Ozil as Nacho Monreal gets to the byline before squaring the ball but the German fires over.

2: Alexis tries to play in Theo Walcott but he can't quite get the ball as Stekelenburg claims.

1: Underway between Everton and Arsenal!

The players are in the tunnel at Goodison Park, almost time for kick off.

Alexis Sanchez once again chosen to lead the line for the Gunners tonight, he's had a hand in 26 goals in his last 26 games. 18 of those have been goals, whilst he's also got 8 assists.

15 minutes away from kick off, get your match predictions into @VAVEL on twitter.

Enner Valencia meanwhile makes his first Premier League start for Everton whilst Phil Jagielka, Ross Barkley and Aaron Lennon come back into the starting team.

Perhaps surprisingly there is just one change to the Arsenal starting line-up from their win over Stoke, as Hector Bellerin starts in place of the injured Shkodran Mustafi as Gabriel moves back into his more recognised position of centre-back. The likes of Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud remain among the subs.

Everton: Stekelenburg, Coleman, Jagielka, Williams, Baines, Gana, McCarthy, Lennon, Barkley, Valencia, Lukaku. Subs: Joel, Funes-Mori, Holgate, Cleverely, Mirallas, Deulofeu, Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Xhaka; Walcott, Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sanchez. Subs: Ospina, Gibbs, Holding, Elneny, Iwobi, Lucas, Giroud.

The teams are in..

We should have your confirmed starting XIs in just over five minutes time.

That's all your match build-up for now. Join us for more from around 6.45pm on Tuesday evening for confirmed team news from both Everton and Arsenal.

For Everton, Yannick Bolasie and Muhamed Besic are both ruled out of the game with injury, but aside from that there are no new injury concerns which will be crucial for the Toffees going into this busy festive period. The likes of Aaron Lennon and Ross Barkley could meanwhile receive recalls to the starting XI. Romelu Lukaku will of course be the key danger man for Arsenal too look out for, and without Mustafi they'll have to be on extra alert at the back.

Going into this game Arsenal have been dealt a huge injury blow after German Shkodran Mustafi picked up a hamstring problem in the win over Stoke at the weekend. Therefore either Gabriel or Rob Holding will be entrusted at centre-half in his place. Hector Bellerin could meanwhile make his first start after injury. The Gunners have a tough fixture against Manchester City this weekend so they could well rest players too.

The last time these two sides met was back in March, when Arsenal won 2-0 thanks to goals from Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi. It was a result that proved to have a familiar ring to it for the Merseyside club who always seem to struggle against Arsenal. The latter has scored in each of his last two games so could we see another from him on Tuesday night?

As for Everton, their form has been less from convincing, a run which was summed up by their 3-2 defeat against Watford at the weekend. Ronald Koeman's side have won just one of their last ten Premier League fixtures so they have a lot of work to do. A strong performance against the Gunners on Tuesday night however, could provide them with the impetus to bounce back.

Arsenal have been in brilliant form of late, winning their last three games in all competitions fairly comfortably. They're on a fantastic run in the league however; an unbeaten streak which stretches back to the opening day of the season, when they placed Everton's rivals Liverpool. They'll be looking to carry on that form then, in an away match that has the potential to cause them problems.

This week the footballing gods have treated us to extra Premier League football with each team in action in mid-week. This is where the hectic Christmas and New Year schedule really starts to pick up for each team so it will be a big test for both Everton and Arsenal ahead of this clash.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute live text commentary from Arsenal's Premier League fixture with Everton at Goodison Park which is due to kick off at 7.45 on Tuesday evening. I'm Matt Dawson, and I'll have all your updates from what should be an intriguing tie.