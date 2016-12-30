Mesut Ozil's audacious effort against Ludogorets is Arsenal's Goal of the Year

Mesut Ozil celebrates his wonder goal against Bulgarian champions Ludogorets | Photo: Getty.

Mesut Ozil is a footballer who has divided opinion since signing for The Gunners on transfer deadline day in 2013.

Some believe the 28-year-old to be too nonchalant, he's certainly not a player particularly noted for his work ethic like a certain Chilean teammate. Others see the beauty in Ozil's game, his silk touch, his movement off the ball, and his eye for a pass which has seen him dubbed as 'The King of the Assist.'

Whether you're a fan of Ozil or not, his goal against Ludogorets was one that made you stand up and take notice. Everything about it screamed 'world class', it was the goal of an elite sportsman.

Magic Mesut

Arsenal paid the price for a slow start in Razgrad, goals from Jonathan Cafu and Claudiu Keseru meant Arsenal were 2-0 down after just 15 minutes. Arsenal responded well, Granit Xhaka and Olivier Giroud both struck before the half-time interval to level things for Arsene Wenger's side.

Arsenal had ambitions of winning their Champions League group, despite showing good character to comeback from two goals down, they knew a solitary point away to Ludogorets was not a satisfactory result; enter Mesut Ozil.

With just three minutes of normal time remaining, Ozil produced an individual moment of brilliance which sealed Arsenal's turnaround.

Giroud showed great endeavour to win the ball back for his teammates, after dispossessing a Ludogorets player, the ball then fell for substitute Mohamed Elneny. Elneny then looked up and spotted Ozil, who had timed his run to perfection, and played a sumptuous over-the-top through ball.

From then on it was the Mesut Ozil show. The former Real Madrid man was the perfect picture of composure, technique and awareness. After a deft touch to bring the ball under control, Ozil then proceeded to chip Ludogorets' advancing goalkeeper, cut inside two defenders with a cleverly disguised fake shot and slot the ball into an empty net from close range.

It was a special Champions League goal from a special player. Shades of a legendary ex-Arsenal technician named Dennis Bergkamp. A goal which would truly excite football purists and irritate Ozil detractors in equal meassure.

Arsenal have scored some great goals in 2016, but none top the excellence displayed by Ozil in Bulgaria. Arsenal fans will certainly be hoping for more in 2017.