AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

Similarly, three changes for Arsenal. Aaron Ramsey comes in for Lucas Perez on the wing, with Iwobi playing in the centre. Francis Coquelin returns in the centre of midfield and there's a welcome return for Shkodran Mustafi, after three weeks out.

Three changes for Bournemouth tonight. It was widely known that Jack Wilshere is ineligible to play against his former club, but Andrew Surman and former Gunner Benik Afobe also miss out - the latter not even making the bench tonight; it's unsure as to whether he will be going to the African Cup of Nations or not.



In come Dan Gosling, Callum Wilson and Josh King.

The teams are in for tonight:

Position Name Position Name GK Artur BORUC GK Petr CECH RB Simon FRANCIS RB Hector BELLERIN CB Steve COOK CB Shkodran MUSTAFI CB Nathan AKE CB Laurent KOSCIELNY LB Charlie DANIELS LB Nacho MONREAL CM Harry ARTER CM Francis COQUELIN CM Dan GOSLING CM Granit XHAKA RM Junior STANISLAS RM Aaron RAMSEY AM Ryan FRASER AM Alex IWOBI LM Joshua KING LM Alexis SANCHEZ ST Callum WILSON ST Olivier GIROUD SUB Adam FEDERICI SUB David OSPINA SUB Tyrone MINGS SUB Ainsley MAITLAND-NILES SUB Adam SMITH SUB GABRIEL SUB Brad SMITH SUB Rob HOLDING SUB Andrew SURMAN SUB Jeff REINE-ADELAIDE SUB Jordon IBE SUB Alex OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN SUB Lys MOUSSET SUB LUCAS

the teams are announced

Predicted Bournemouth line-up (4-2-3-1): Boruc; Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels; Arter, Surman; Stanislas, King, Fraser; Afobe.

Predicted Arsenal line-up (4-2-3-1): Cech; Bellerin, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Xhaka; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Sanchez; Giroud

Meanwhile, Arsenal's unavailable list is growing. Mesut Ozil is expected to miss out for the second game running with illness, the likes of Theo Walcott, Santi Cazorla, Danny Welbeck and Kieran Gibbs are all also injured. With the exception of Cazorla, all are expected back by the end of the month.



Mohamed Elneny is also out, he's now on African Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.

Bournemouth are without both Marc Pugh and the promising Lewis Cook - with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively; both are expected back throughout the course of this month.



But their biggest loss has to be Jack Wilshere - unavailable for selection due to his loan move from Arsenal.

This is just the fifth competitive meeting between the two sides in their history - let's take a look at the other four.

Date Competition Home Away Score 21.10.1987 Littlewoods Challenge Cup Arsenal Bournemouth 3-0 28.12.2015 Barclays Premier League Arsenal Bournemouth 2-0 7.2.2016 Barclays Premier League Bournemouth Arsenal 0-2 27.11.2016 Premier League Arsenal Bournemouth 3-1

As mentioned earlier, a win for Arsenal would see them climb back into the top 3, at the expense of Manchester City - who won yesterday - and drop Liverpool into their clutches. Jurgen Klopp's side could only muster a draw away to Sunderland. However, if they fail to claim anything from the game, North London rivals Tottenham could pounce, if they beat Chelsea tomorrow night. And title ambitions could be as good as gone.

It's a fact that has slipped under the radar of most; Bournemouth are 9th. Within the hustle and bustle of the Premier League this season, Eddie Howe's side have gone about their business diligently, and are reaping the rewards. A defeat by more that one goal would see them fall down to 10th behind Southampton, and a win would push them up to within two points of 8th placed West Brom.

As for Arsenal, they greeted the New Year in stunning fashion, recording a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, made memorable by Oliver Giroud's breathtaking, mind-boggling scorpion kick. Alex Iwobi also got his name on the scoresheet in the second half - and both are expected to start tonight.

Bournemouth are yet to have played in 2017, but ended 2016 emphatically, with a comfortable 3-0 away win over the seemingly doomed Swansea City, courtesy of goals by Benik Afobe, Ryan Fraser and Josh King.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Arsenal's first away game of 2017, as AFC Bournemouth are the hosts for tonight's encounter at the Vitality Stadium. Once again, I'm your correspondent, James Eagles. Can Arsenal reassume their position above Manchester City, and also move within one point of Liverpool tonight? Only a win will do.