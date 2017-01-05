Arsenal to sign Bramall from non-league Hednesford Town

Bramall has recently been scouted by Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday (Photo credit:Express and Star)

Arsenal are set to sign 20-year-old left back Cohen Bramall from seventh-tier side Hednesford Town for a reported fee of £40,000.

Bramall had recently been on trial at the North London club, and after impressing the coaches and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal's London Colney training ground, the Cheshire-born defender is set to join the Premier League club.

Similar to Ashley Cole

Speaking to beINSPORTS, Wenger said: “He (Bramall) has signed for us, he is an exceptional talent. I don't think he's ready today to play in Premier League, but draws similarities to a young Ashley Cole."

The former Nantwich Town defender was previously scouted by Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday, however Arsenal were the only side to agree terms with the player.

Nantwich’s director of football, Jon Gold, recently spoke about Bramall’s potential, speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, Gold said: "It's fantastic to see players go through like this. He was obviously a great talent when he first came to us but the manager at the time was going with older players."

He added, "Cohen's a lovely lad. I'm not sure he was taking his football that seriously and he went around the area a bit before moving on to Hednesford, but sometimes it can take time."

A reserve player for now

The January transfer window is usually a quite window for Arsenal, in which Wenger usually brings in one or two players to the squad. Last year Mohamed Elneny was brought in from Basel, and has since become a fan favourite amongst Arsenal fans for his consistent performances for the Gunners.

Bramall is set to be Arsenal’s only signing of the January transfer window, and could follow the same path of Krystian Bielik. Bielik joined the North London club from Legia Warsaw in the winter of 2014, and has since been allowed to develop in the youth sides.

Wenger has already stated that Bramall is not ready for Premier League football yet, which would imply that the highly-rated full back will have to wait to show his skills to the Arsenal faithful.