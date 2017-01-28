Southampton 0-5 Arsenal: Walcott grabs three in confident Gunners performance - as it happened

Arsenal ease into Round 5, at the expense of Southampton. revenge for Boxing Day of 2015, maybe?



Theo Walcott's hattrick and two from Danny Welbeck see the Gunners go home with a resounding 5-0 victory, even after making 10 changes - just like Southampton.



If I were to make one point, Oxlade-Chamberlain was my man of the match in the centre. Is he the man to fill the Santi Cazorla shaped hole alongside a more bashful anchorman? It was by far his best performance of the season.



Additionally, Welbeck and Walcott made superb returns from injury - Welbeck in particular, who took his goals like he'd never been away.



But, I've been James Eagles, thank you very much for joining me this evening.

FULL-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 0-5 ARSENAL

Two minutes of additional time.

89: CHANCE! Perez is set free by Oxlade-Chamberlain with a gorgeous pass, but the Spaniard is thwarted by Lewis when one-on-one.

87: Sims fires a shot and Ospina scrambles across to get to it. He's probably been the best Southampton player tonight, but there aren't many to choose from.

We have a hattrick, and it goes to Theo Walcott at his old stomping ground. Once more, it's a Sanchez assist. He waited and waited for his teammate to arrive before laying the ball on a silver platter. Walcott made no mistake with his first time finish. His 99th goal for Arsenal...

84: GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

79: Oxlade-Chamberlain scoops a pass over towards Sanchez who messes up his control and stumbles out for a goal kick. He lets out a huge roar in anger. Never satisfied, some people.

76: McQueen drags a shot wide. Many home fans take part in a Great Escape.

The Arsenal fans, here in their thousands, are in good tune as we go into the last 15 minutes.

73: Sims breaks down the left, skipping past the rash challenge of Mustafi but Maitland-Niles gets a foot in and concedes a corner, which comes to nothing again.

72: SUBSTITUTION: Reine-Adelaide (OFF), Iwobi (ON)



Arsenal have one change remaining.

71: Clasie's getting further and further away from the goal now.

70: Tadic's effort is blocked by Mustafi and goes out for a corner. The Serbian takes but the German is up well.

It's four, and Walcott has his second of the evening. And who got the assist? Alexis Sanchez. More good work from Oxlade-Chamberlain, as he slid the ball through to Sanchez and Walcott was waiting to tap into an empty net.

69: GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

67: Clasie rifles a shot into the stands.

65: SUBSTITUTION: Welbeck (OFF), Sanchez (ON)



Arsenal have two changes remaining.

64: SUBSTITUTION: Isgrove, Long (OFF), Tadic, Redmond (ON)



Southampton have one change remaining.

63: Alexis Sanchez is getting ready.

58: Hairy moment for Arsenal as Mustafi and Ospina nearly clash, under pressure from Long.

56: McQueen takes a corner for Southampton, but he sets it out too far and it's flagged for a goal kick.

54: Oxlade-Chamberlain, once again, splits the Southampton defence open, finding Walcott who opts to cut in rather try a shot on his favoured right. He's tackled.

53: CHANCE! Welbeck again causing problems, as he leads a counter attack, skipping past Stephens before finding Perez. The Spaniard waits for his compatriot Bellerin before teeing him up, but the shot is held by Lewis.

51: Long gets beyond Mustafi and Maitland-Niles has to be alert to nick the ball off of his toes. It goes out for a corner, but Ospina claims that.

49: Welbeck cuts inside and fires an effort, which is deflected and put behind for a corner. Oxlade-Chamberlain's corner falls to Maitland-Niles but he volleys over.

48: Soft foul on Reine-Adelaide by Hojbjerg.

We are underway for the second period. Can Arsenal extend their lead, or are we in for quite the shock?

So far, Arsenal have been dominant. The gulf in the strength in depth is very apparent, 10 changes looks a few too many for Claude Puel. There's been some wonderful football on display by one team, not so much by the other. Arsenal have pressed Southampton into several careless errors and taken their chances, with Danny Welbeck looking sensational thus far.



Arsene Wenger hasn't a care in the world at the moment, as he looks to edge closer towards another Wembley visit.

HALF-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 0-3 ARSENAL

45+2: Martina gets the better of Gibbs on the right and cuts the ball back to Sims, but his touch inside the box is poor and Walcott clears the danger.

Two minutes of added time.

44: Southampton enjoying a wave of possession and pressure as the clock ticks towards half-time.

40: Ospina bravely comes out to claim a Hojbjerg cross against Long. He's hurt himself though.

40: Steve Bould looks as content as I've seen him. Must be thinking this management lark is a doddle.

37: A Southampton corner falls to Clasie who scuffs a volley horrendously wide.

Another returning face grabs the third, to surely bury the sorry Saints. Welbeck and Perez link up again to get beyond the defence and Walcott gets ahead of Sims to meet the former's pullback.

35: GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

33: Hojberg takes and hits the net. The side net. Ospina looked beaten though.

32: Free-kick right on the edge of the box as Gibbs brings down Long. It looked as if he got the ball first.

29: CHANCE! Foul on Perez on the right hand side. Oxlade-Chamberlain's delivery was met by the unchallenged Mustafi, but the German misses the target.

26: CHANCE! Southampton are running now; Martina bends a gorgeous pass round Holding for the run of Long who fires a shot that Ospina beats behind. The corner is flicked on at the front post, but goes out for a goal kick.

24: CHANCE! A positive for Southampton. Ospina chases Long out the box but doesn't get the ball, as the Irishman offloads it to Isgrove who whips in a cross that Mustafi could only head as far as Hojbjerg; but the Dane lashes over.

You don't lose it, do you? Welbeck doubles his tally with another fine goal. A wonderfully flighted ball over the top by Oxlade-Chamberlain was met by a deft touch and sharp finish with his left foot. Southampton have been outclassed thus far. Wenger has a beaming smile in the stands.

22: GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

20: Gardos has to concede the corner after an unfortunate deflection nearly falls to Walcott. It comes to nothing.

19: Isgrove presses Mustafi, but in doing so fells the German.

17: What can Southampton do to respond? Arsenal have it all their own way on that right hand side.

And what a lovely move it was, finished off by who else? Danny Welbeck. His first start for nigh on nine months has got off to a flyer. Patient build up was turned into a goalscoring chance by a beautiful flick from Perez, who turned it round the corner for Welbeck and the Englishman dinked the ball over Lewis and it nestled into the corner off the bar.

15: GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

14: Maitland-Niles clips a lovely ball through to Bellerin - who had escaped the attention of Isgrove, but his low cross is poor and straight into the arms of Lewis.

9: Mustafi does well to nod Martina's dangerous cross out for a throw, as Long lurked behind.

8: Arsenal come forward again, with some sharp play on the left, but as the ball is worked right, Oxlade-Chamberlain fires a low drive wide of the post.

6: Walcott is flagged for offside in a promising position.

5: Wasteful from Hojbjerg, who fires a cross well over everyone. Claude Puel shrugs his shoulders.

5: CHANCE! Reine-Adelaide causing danger again, slipping in Perez, who flashes the ball across the goal, but it evades Welbeck. Good start from Arsenal.

3: CHANCE! Counter from Arsenal, Bellerin feeds Walcott who cuts the ball back to Reine-Adelaide, but Stephens throws himself in the way of the shot. The resulting corner is too deep from Oxlade-Chamberlain and the attack fizzles out for another corner, which is cleared.

3: Hojbjerg's neat turn draws a foul from Reine-Adelaide on the halfway line.

KICK-OFF: Here we go!

And here they come, with the home voices in fine fettle, celebrating an impending Wembley visit next month.

The teams are waiting in the tunnel, as kick-off is just moments away.

As for Arsenal, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts in the middle alongside the youthful prospect Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who'll be relieved not to be on right-back duty. Oxlade-Chamberlain ran the show for Arsenal against Crystal Palace in the deeper, central role in February 2014 - can he do the same against his old club?



Theo Walcott returns straight to the lineup against his former employers, and there's a first start of the season for Danny Welbeck, after a few substitute appearances in the month.

Quite a few surprises for both sides. Southampton's problems at the back are well documented, with Jose Fonte leaving for West Ham and van Dijk sidelined until the latter stages of the season. Harry Lewis gets a start in goal, as Fraser Forster is rested.



Cuco Martina scored his once in a lifetime goal here against Arsenal on Boxing Day of 2015, can he repeat his heroics? Shane Long captains the side.

Hello and welcome back to VAVEL's live coverage of Southampton v Arsenal. The teams have been announced, and here they are:

Pos Name Pos Name GK Harry LEWIS GK David OSPINA RB Cuco MARTINA RB Hector BELLERIN CB Florin GARDOS CB Shkodran MUSTAFI CB Jack STEPHENS CB Rob HOLDING LB Sam MCQUEEN LB Kieran GIBBS CM Harrison REED CM Alex OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN CM Jordy CLASIE CM Ainsley MAITLAND-NILES CM Pierre-Emile HOJBJERG CM Jeff REINE-ADELAIDE RW Josh SIMS RW Theo WALCOTT ST Shane LONG (C) ST Danny WELBECK LW Lloyd ISGROVE LW LUCAS SUB Stuart TAYLOR SUB Emiliano MARTINEZ SUB Maya YOSHIDA SUB Carl JENKINSON SUB Ryan BERTRAND SUB Per MERTESACKER SUB Steven DAVIS SUB GABRIEL SUB Oriol ROMEU SUB Nacho MONREAL SUB Nathan REDMOND SUB Alex IWOBI SUB Dusan TADIC SUB Alexis SANCHEZ

Predicted lineups



Southampton (4-2-3-1): Forster; Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Hojbjerg, Romeu; Long, Tadic, Davis; Redmond



Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Bellerin, Gabriel, Mustafi, Gibbs; Ramsey, Coquelin; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Lucas; Giroud

As for Arsenal, Per Mertesacker, Santi Cazorla and Mathieu Debuchy are all injured - and Granit Xhaka suspended. Mohamed Elneny is still in Gabon on Egypt duty. Theo Walcott may make his return from a calf injury sustained after the collapse he scored in against Manchester City on 18 December.

Charlie Austin, Jake Hesketh, Jay Rodriguez, Matt Targett, Jeremy Pied and most crucially, the pair of James Ward-Prowse and Virgil van Dijk will all miss out - van Dijk picked up an ankle injury in the 3-0 win over Leicester, and is expected to be out for three months.



Soufiane Boufal, Florin Gardos and Alex McCarthy are all doubts.

To give us an idea, let's take a look at the last five meetings between the two.

Date Competition Home Away Score 30.11.2016 EFL Cup Arsenal Southampton 0-2 10.9.2016 Premier League Arsenal Southampton 2-1 2.2.2016 Barclays Premier League Arsenal Southampton 0-0 26.12.2015 Barclays Premier League Southampton Arsenal 4-0 1.1.2015 Barclays Premier League Southampton Arsenal 1-0

Who will prevail tonight?

Drama has surrounded Arsenal over the last seven days. In the midst of claiming a dramatic late win against Burnley last Sunday, Arsene Wenger was embroiled in a battle with referee Jon Moss and most damningly the fourth official, Anthony Taylor - shoving the latter after refusing to go to the stands. His punishment is a £25,000 fine and a four-match touchline ban, which will expire after the game against Hull at home - but includes the crunch away clash with Chelsea. As for their Third Round exploits, Wenger's side produced a second-half comeback to beat Preston North End.

Buoyed by the prospect of their first major cup final since meeting Arsenal in the final of this tournament in 2003, Southampton enter the tie in decent form. Unbeaten in their last three games, they had to rely on a replay to beat Championship outfit Norwich City in the Round Three.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the FA Cup Fourth Round tie between Southampton and Arsenal live score. I'm James Eagles, your correspondent for this evening's game. It's the second meeting in domestic cup competition between the two teams this season; Claude Puel's side comfortably got the better of an inexperienced Arsenal outfit in the EFL Cup Quarter-Final in November, will the Gunners exact their revenge on their quest to claim a record-breaking 13th FA Cup?