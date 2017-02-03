Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Stream Commentary of Premier League 2017

Refresh content

Join me from 11:30am as the teams are announced for live and uninterrupted coverage of Chelsea v Arsenal. You won't want to miss it.

Predicted lineups



Chelsea (3-4-3): Courtois; Cahill, David Luiz, Azpilicueta; Moses, Matic, Kante, Marcos Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard



Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin; Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi; Sanchez

It's a different story for Arsenal and Wenger. Aaron Ramsey (calf), Santi Cazorla (achilles), Mohamed Elneny (AfCoN duty with Egypt) and Granit Xhaka (suspension) will all miss out; whilst there are doubts over the fitness of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) and Olivier Giroud (ankle).

No injury worries for Chelsea and no one away on international duty. it means that Conte has a full squad to pick from, not many can boast that luxury.

Beyond that, let's take a look at the five previous meetings.

Date Competition Home Away Score 24.9.2016 Premier League Arsenal Chelsea 3-0 24.1.2016 Barclays Premier League Arsenal Chelsea 0-1 19.9.2015 Barclays Premier League Chelsea Arsenal 2-0 2.8.2015 Community Shield Arsenal Chelsea 1-0 26.4.2015 Barclays Premier League Arsenal Chelsea 0-0

The last meeting between these city rivals came under an autumnal dusk in late September, with Arsenal running riot, coming away 3-0 winners. It was a result that forced Conte to overhaul his system, changing to a more familiar 3-4-3, or 5-2-2-1 (however you wish to see), as used with Italy in recent years.



That tweak inspired Chelsea to go on a 13 game winning streak, threatening Wenger's own record with Gunners of 14, set at the end of the 2001-02 season, merging into the first few weeks of the following campaign.

Meanwhile on that very night, Arsenal slumped to a soggy defeat to Watford, their first in 29 years. Early goals from Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney did the trick for the inconsistent Hornets; despite the other top scorer in the Premier League - Alexis Sanchez - setting up Alex Iwobi to create a tense last half hour.

Last time out, Chelsea were held by Liverpool at Anfield. David Luiz' ingenious free-kick gave the Blues the lead, but due to a well taken Georginio Wijnaldum header and Simon Mignolet denying the league's joint top scorer Diego Costa from the spot late on; both sides had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

They'll have to get past Arsenal to do so, out to prove a point after a dismal display against Watford on Tuesday night. The Gunners haven't claimed all three points at the Bridge since a Robin van Persie hat-trick helped them to a 3-5 win in October 2011. If Arsene Wenger's side are to have any hope of regaining their long lost Premier League crown, they'll have to repeat the result.

That run may have come to a close shortly after the New Year, Antonio Conte's team still hold a convincing lead at the top of the Premier League. Six of the last seven title winners have been top at Christmas, and that's where Chelsea found themselves - can they make it seven out of the last eight?

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Arsenal's 10 mile hop across London to Stamford Bridge, to face leaders Chelsea. Once again, I'm your correspondent, James Eagles. Last time these two rivals clashed, a defeat sparked a 13 match winning run for the Blues, but its Arsenal who need the change in fortunes this weekend.