Arsenal vs Hull Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

Anyway, I'll be back with more an hour before kick off when we should have confirmation of the team's official line-ups.

Wenger mentions there that Arsenal doing well is important. That will surely mean sustaining a title challenge, something they haven't been able to do again this season. “It’s never over - we cannot behave like that. Even if you think it is, I don’t. We cannot even think like that. The way we respond to our disappointing result last Saturday is vital. If it is over for us, it’s over for everybody else. We are all together in a pack there, so first we have to focus on staying at the top, then if we can reduce the distance between us and Chelsea after, you never know," Wenger said.

It was rumoured in the week that Wenger had been offered a new two year deal to stay at the club. He had the following to say about his future, "Once again, thank you for caring about my future, but that’s not the most important thing. My future is in front of me every time I make a half-turn. What is important for me is that Arsenal Football Club does well."

Silva knows Arsenal better than some may think, his last trip to the Emirates resulted in a 3-2 win for his Olympiakos team in the Champions League as the Greek side shocked the Gunners. A good omen perhaps?

Marco Silva has meanwhile had his say on this weekend's clash, urging his side to forget about last week and focus on Arsenal. "Of course last weekend was important because we won three points. We take those points but now we forget the game because in my mind, all we do now is prepare for the match against Arsenal. It is a new match and we need to continue to do our work to progress our performances. The same spirit, the same attitude and the same team performance need to be shown. We are playing against a really big team in this league again this weekend and they have fantastic players," he said.

If we look back at previous meetings, Hull City haven't beaten Saturday's hosts since 2008, when goals from Geovanni and Daniel Cousin sealed a 2-1 win. The most notable of recent games between the two was of course the FA Cup final in 2014, when Arsenal went 2-0 down inside the first ten minutes of the game, before winning 3-2 in extra time. The Gunners will be hoping that this encounter is far more straight forward.

Elneny's Egyptian colleague Ahmed Elmohamady is also back from AFCON for Hull and could feature against the Gunners. Lazar Markovic was ineligible against his parent club Liverpool last weekend and will come back into the squad for Hull. Abel Hernandez is out with a hamstring injury whilst Michael Dawson is also out injured, with a calf problem. Dieumerci Mbokani is struggling through illness and could miss the trip to North London. The likes of Curtis Davies and Ryan Mason are still out.

Xhaka however is still suspended for this game and will therefore miss the game, as will Arsene Wenger who is likewise enduring a four match suspension. Mohamed Elneny is back in the Arsenal side after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations where Egypt lost the final. Hector Bellerin meanwhile is still undergoing tests after coming off against Chelsea with a head injury. Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey remain out injured too.

The last time the two sides met Arsenal comfortably beat the Tigers 4-1, at the KCOM Stadium back in September. Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring in the first half, before Theo Walcott added a second ten minutes into the second half. Robert Snodgrass' 79th minute penalty had the potential to make it a nervy ending but Sanchez scored again minutes later before Granit Xhaka scored a marvelous long range effort.

Both Arsenal and Hull come into today's game off of very different results. The Gunners blew probably their last chance to get back into the title race last weekend, with defeat to Chelsea. Meanwhile Hull, who seem rejuvenated under boss Marco Silva boosted their chances of survival by impressively beating Liverpool. Could we witness another similar display from them at the Emirates this weekend? Time will tell.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute text commentary of today's early fixture between Arsenal and Hull at the Emirates Stadium. This afternoon's game is due to kick off at 12.30 so grab some lunch, or late breakfast and sit yourself on the sofa in the company of VAVEL and myself, Matt Dawson, as I talk you through today's game. Thanks for joining us.