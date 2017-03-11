Arsenal vs Lincoln City Live Stream Commentary of FA Cup Quarter-Final 2017

7: Lincoln have had 62% possession at the Emirates Stadium. Did you think you'd hear those words last August?

7: Sloppy from Gibbs as his control spins away from him and goes out for a throw-in.

3: Giroud fouls Raggett 30 yards from the Lincoln goal.

2: Small delay as Mustafi has taken a whack on the nose, courtesy of Rhead.

2: The delivery comes to nothing, as a foul is given Arsenal's way.

1: Bright start for the visitors, Muldoon wins a foul out wide from Gibbs.

1: LINCOLN CITY GET US UNDERWAY!

Interesting to note that Arsene Wenger's programme notes start by acknowledging the pressure he and the 11 on the pitch are under.

Hello and welcome back to VAVEL's live coverage of Arsenal and Lincoln City in the FA Cup Quarter-Final. The teams are emerging from the dugout. Time for a proper cup tie methinks.

90 places separate the two sides in terms of league positions. In the Cup, that matters little; who will prevail over 90 or even 120 minutes to join Manchester City thus far in the FA Cup Semi-Final draw?

And here it is. No surprises, the strongest team available to manager Danny Cowley.

A strong side is named by Arsene Wenger, with the FA Cup being Arsenal's last real hope of a trophy in a disastrous season. Normal cup keeper David Ospina makes way, having shipped 10 goals in his last three games; Petr Cech returns in between the posts.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returns in the role behind Olivier Giroud, with Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez either side. Still no start for Lucas Perez, what must he do to earn one?



We await the Lincoln team news.

Position Name Position Name GK Petr CECH GK Paul FARMAN RB Hector BELLERIN RB Sam HABERGHAM CB Shkodran MUSTAFI CB Sean RAGGETT CB Laurent KOSCIELNY CB Luke WATERFALL LB Kieran GIBBS LB BRADLEY WOOD DM Aaron RAMSEY RM Terry HAWKRIDGE DM Granit XHAKA CM Alex WOODYARD RM Theo WALCOTT CM Alan POWER AM Alex OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN LM Nathan ARNOLD LM ALEXIS ST Matt RHEAD ST Olivier GIROUD ST Jack MULDOON SUB Emiliano MARTINEZ SUB Adam MARRIOTT SUB GABRIEL SUB Jonny MARGETTS SUB Nacho MONREAL SUB Jack MCMENEMY SUB Francis COQUELIN SUB Jamie MCCOMBE SUB Alex IWOBI SUB Ricardo CALDER SUB Mesut OZIL SUB Joe WARD SUB LUCAS SUB Ross ETHERIDGE

Lincoln have quite a few players cup-tied, including Lee Angol, Callum Howe and one-time Sunderland man Billy Knott. Lee Beevers (knee) is the only one to miss out through injury. Crucially, top scorer Matt Rhead is fit to start.

Team news, then. Only Mohamed Elneny (ankle) and Santi Cazorla (achilles) are definite absentees for Arsenal. Mesut Özil, Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi (illness) are all doubts.

Let's take a look at the last five meetings to educate ourselves. I doubt you'll remember watching them live...



Date Competition Home Away Score 6.3.1915 Division Two Lincoln Arsenal 1-0 31.10.1914 Division Two Arsenal Lincoln 1-1 21.2.1914 Division Two Lincoln Arsenal 5-2 18.10.1913 Division Two Arsenal Lincoln 3-0 5.3.1904 Division Two Lincoln Arsenal 0-2

This is the first meeting in 102 years between the two sides. Lincoln were the victors that March day in 1915, can they repeat the feat. In the 26 games between the two, Arsenal have won 13, Lincoln just six.

As for Lincoln, history was made last month when they squeezed past Premier League Burnley in the fifth round to become the first non-league side to reach the quarter-finals since QPR, 103 years ago. Quite the feat for the side sitting pretty at the top of the National League, edging closer to league football, six years after their last relegation.



Due to seeding rules, Lincoln have had a more strenuous job in getting to this stage; their journey starting in November, with a 2-1 win over Altrincham in Round One. They followed that up by beating Oldham, Championship sides Ipswich and then Brighton and finally Burnley at Turf Moor. Quite the journey and a big money visit to the Emirates is what they richly deserve.

There's a real sense of turmoil at the Emirates Stadium. With just one win in six, the ever under-fire Arsène Wenger's side capitulated on Tuesday night against Bayern Munich in spectacular fashion after Laurent Koscielny's dismissal. A 1-0 lead turned into yet another 1-5 loss; meaning the Germans strolled to double digits on aggregate.



Protests aplenty in the streets surrounding the Emirates in the hours before kick-off that night set the tone, the number of red seats without backsides parked near them or in them at the final whistle confirmed that this has been a winter of discontent for Arsenal.



The FA Cup has provided some respite. A narrow win over Preston in the third round started the campaign off, but a crushing win over Southampton at the following stage eased fears and nerves. Their passage into the quarter-finals was completed with a win over Lincoln's fellow non-league outfit, Sutton United. Need I remind you of the events surrounding that.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final tie between a battered and bruised Arsenal and the plucky, record-breaking Lincoln City, who may, just may fancy their chances of causing an upset. A place in the draw for the semi-finals and Wembley awaits the victors this evening. I'm James Eagles and I'll be taking you through all the action.