Arsenal vs Lincoln City Live Stream Commentary of FA Cup Quarter-Final 2017

7: Lincoln have had 62% possession at the Emirates Stadium. Did you think you'd hear those words last August?
7: Sloppy from Gibbs as his control spins away from him and goes out for a throw-in.
3: Giroud fouls Raggett 30 yards from the Lincoln goal.
2: Small delay as Mustafi has taken a whack on the nose, courtesy of Rhead.
2: The delivery comes to nothing, as a foul is given Arsenal's way.
1: Bright start for the visitors, Muldoon wins a foul out wide from Gibbs.
1: LINCOLN CITY GET US UNDERWAY!
Interesting to note that Arsene Wenger's programme notes start by acknowledging the pressure he and the 11 on the pitch are under.
Hello and welcome back to VAVEL's live coverage of Arsenal and Lincoln City in the FA Cup Quarter-Final. The teams are emerging from the dugout. Time for a proper cup tie methinks.
90 places separate the two sides in terms of league positions. In the Cup, that matters little; who will prevail over 90 or even 120 minutes to join Manchester City thus far in the FA Cup Semi-Final draw?
And here it is. No surprises, the strongest team available to manager Danny Cowley.
A strong side is named by Arsene Wenger, with the FA Cup being Arsenal's last real hope of a trophy in a disastrous season. Normal cup keeper David Ospina makes way, having shipped 10 goals in his last three games; Petr Cech returns in between the posts.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returns in the role behind Olivier Giroud, with Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez either side. Still no start for Lucas Perez, what must he do to earn one?
We await the Lincoln team news.
|Position
|Name
|Position
|Name
|GK
|Petr CECH
|GK
|Paul FARMAN
|RB
|Hector BELLERIN
|RB
|Sam HABERGHAM
|CB
|Shkodran MUSTAFI
|CB
|Sean RAGGETT
|CB
|Laurent KOSCIELNY
|CB
|Luke WATERFALL
|LB
|Kieran GIBBS
|LB
|BRADLEY WOOD
|DM
|Aaron RAMSEY
|RM
|Terry HAWKRIDGE
|DM
|Granit XHAKA
|CM
|Alex WOODYARD
|RM
|Theo WALCOTT
|CM
|Alan POWER
|AM
|Alex OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN
|LM
|Nathan ARNOLD
|LM
|ALEXIS
|ST
|Matt RHEAD
|ST
|Olivier GIROUD
|ST
|Jack MULDOON
|SUB
|Emiliano MARTINEZ
|SUB
|Adam MARRIOTT
|SUB
|GABRIEL
|SUB
|Jonny MARGETTS
|SUB
|Nacho MONREAL
|SUB
|Jack MCMENEMY
|SUB
|Francis COQUELIN
|SUB
|Jamie MCCOMBE
|SUB
|Alex IWOBI
|SUB
|Ricardo CALDER
|SUB
|Mesut OZIL
|SUB
|Joe WARD
|SUB
|LUCAS
|SUB
|Ross ETHERIDGE
Predicted lineups:
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Ramsey, Xhaka; Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez; Giroud
Lincoln City (4-4-2): Farman, Habergham, Raggett, Waterfall, Wood; Hawkridge, Woodyard, Power, Arnold; Rhead, Muldoon
Lincoln have quite a few players cup-tied, including Lee Angol, Callum Howe and one-time Sunderland man Billy Knott. Lee Beevers (knee) is the only one to miss out through injury. Crucially, top scorer Matt Rhead is fit to start.
Team news, then. Only Mohamed Elneny (ankle) and Santi Cazorla (achilles) are definite absentees for Arsenal. Mesut Özil, Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi (illness) are all doubts.
Let's take a look at the last five meetings to educate ourselves. I doubt you'll remember watching them live...
|Date
|Competition
|Home
|Away
|Score
|6.3.1915
|Division Two
|Lincoln
|Arsenal
|1-0
|31.10.1914
|Division Two
|Arsenal
|Lincoln
|1-1
|21.2.1914
|Division Two
|Lincoln
|Arsenal
|5-2
|18.10.1913
|Division Two
|Arsenal
|Lincoln
|3-0
|5.3.1904
|Division Two
|Lincoln
|Arsenal
|0-2
This is the first meeting in 102 years between the two sides. Lincoln were the victors that March day in 1915, can they repeat the feat. In the 26 games between the two, Arsenal have won 13, Lincoln just six.
As for Lincoln, history was made last month when they squeezed past Premier League Burnley in the fifth round to become the first non-league side to reach the quarter-finals since QPR, 103 years ago. Quite the feat for the side sitting pretty at the top of the National League, edging closer to league football, six years after their last relegation.
Due to seeding rules, Lincoln have had a more strenuous job in getting to this stage; their journey starting in November, with a 2-1 win over Altrincham in Round One. They followed that up by beating Oldham, Championship sides Ipswich and then Brighton and finally Burnley at Turf Moor. Quite the journey and a big money visit to the Emirates is what they richly deserve.
There's a real sense of turmoil at the Emirates Stadium. With just one win in six, the ever under-fire Arsène Wenger's side capitulated on Tuesday night against Bayern Munich in spectacular fashion after Laurent Koscielny's dismissal. A 1-0 lead turned into yet another 1-5 loss; meaning the Germans strolled to double digits on aggregate.
Protests aplenty in the streets surrounding the Emirates in the hours before kick-off that night set the tone, the number of red seats without backsides parked near them or in them at the final whistle confirmed that this has been a winter of discontent for Arsenal.
The FA Cup has provided some respite. A narrow win over Preston in the third round started the campaign off, but a crushing win over Southampton at the following stage eased fears and nerves. Their passage into the quarter-finals was completed with a win over Lincoln's fellow non-league outfit, Sutton United. Need I remind you of the events surrounding that.
Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final tie between a battered and bruised Arsenal and the plucky, record-breaking Lincoln City, who may, just may fancy their chances of causing an upset. A place in the draw for the semi-finals and Wembley awaits the victors this evening. I'm James Eagles and I'll be taking you through all the action.