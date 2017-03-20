Arsenal reject Thomas Tuchel approach rumours as Arsène Wenger uncertainty grows

Thomas Tuchel, a man in demand. (Image by Getty Images/Martin Rose)

Thomas Tuchel is the latest manager to be linked as a potential successor to the under-fire Arsène Wenger but Arsenal have come out to play dome such reports.

The Gunners claim that there has been no approach to Tuchel - despite reports - regarding the possibility of replacing Wenger, who is coming under increasing flak for the team's poor run of form.

The speculation has come as a result of Wenger stating at the end of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat away at West Bromwich Albion that his future will be announced “very soon.”

Talented Tuchel

Since taking charge of Borussia Dortmund back in 2015, following Jürgen Klopp’s departure, Tuchel has been building something special with Dortmund again competing again on all fronts.

Most recently, Tuchel’s side reached the last eight of the UEFA Champions League, though they are quite a way behind their bitter rivals Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Tuchel has some of the most wanted young talents in world football over at Dortmund, with the likes of Ousmane Dembélé and Christian Pulisic developing into potential superstars.

The German applies a similar style to his predecessor, Klopp, and one that would be welcomed with open arms at The Emirates Stadium.

Tuchel has built his Dortmund side on pace and technically gifted players, designed to play on the counter-attack, usually using a 4-2-3-1 set-up.

Wenger’s time almost up?

Arsenal suffered their fourth defeat in their last five games at the weekend at West Brom, as the pressure continues to mount on current boss Wenger.

The Gunners now sit in sixth place, with finally missing out on a top-four finish a real possibility this term, which would also represent the first time in Wenger’s era that the club had missed out on Champions League qualification.

It is also becoming even more evident that the fans are losing patience with the club’s longest serving manager; the amount of banners appearing at each game are increasing by the week.

The newest feature of the protests has been banners attached to planes flying over the stadium during matches.

On Saturday, two planes with banners attached were evident for all, with one protesting against Wenger and the other supporting the Frenchman during the first half at The Hawthorns.

There is no doubt that a decision is needed quickly at Arsenal regarding Wenger’s future, as the club are plummeting further as it stands.