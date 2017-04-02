Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City: Mustafi header salvages point for Gunners - as it happened

A brilliant game simply because there was very little quality. On today's showing, Arsenal and City look so far away from the league title. A draw does nothing for Arsenal, as their fading top four hopes continue to fade.



This is two points dropped for City and all but ends their title chances.



Thank you for joining me, I've been James Eagles. Enjoy your Sunday evening, we must do this again.

FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 2-2 MANCHESTER CITY

90+3: One last chance for Arsenal, a free-kick.

90+2: Handball claim for City in the box, not given.

90+1: Poor delivery by Ozil. Said that a few times this afternoon.

90: Free-kick in a promising spot for Arsenal. Said that a few times this afternoon.

89: Corner for City, Aguero's wild volley hits Gabriel.

89: SUBSTITUTION: David Silva (OFF), Zabaleta (ON)

88: CHANCE! Arsenal break. Ozil slides the ball through to Bellerin, who cuts it back to Iwobi who shoots...over the bar.

87: Caballero panics and passes the ball to one of the bordering advertising hoardings. Arsenal make nothing of it.

85: Taken short, Silva flashes a shot wide.

85: Corner for City.

81: Coquelin bundles over de Bruyne, and is slightly fortunate not to be off.

80: Sanchez hoofs a speculative ball up towards Giroud. Otamendi swings at it and mis-kicks it. Ozil should race onto it, but concedes defeat to Caballero without really trying. The crowd aren't happy.

78: Corner for City.

77: SUBSTITUTION: Welbeck (OFF), Iwobi (ON)



Arsenal have no changes remaining.

75: Just fifteen minutes left here of normal time. Can either side find a winner?

70: Aguero is caught offside.

68: SUBSTITUTION: Walcott (OFF), Giroud (ON)



Arsenal have one change remaining.

66: Sanchez tries to backheel the ball to Monreal just past his own box. It fails and falls to Navas. His cross is nodded goalwards by Aguero, but Ospina does well to catch it.

65: Sane tries to fool Bellerin and get a cross in, but the Spaniard reads his every move. Corner.

63: Mustafi pings a low drive towards Welbeck. Wonderful idea, but the Englishman couldn't quite stretch far enough.

61: Mustafi trips Sane and gets booked for his felony.

59: He's back up.

58: CHANCE! A corner falls to Fernandinho who takes a touch before rifling a half-volley towards goal. Ospina gets down well and is clattered whilst going up for the cross that he caused with the save. He's receiving treatment.

55: Monreal fells Silva deep in the City half.

Ozil's corner is thumped home by the head of Mustafi, for his second Arsenal goal! Perfectly guided, Caballero left helpless.

54: GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

53: Monreal's cross is headed out by Otamendi, with Welbeck lurking.

52: CHANCE! Aguero with a golden chance. It's all too easy for City as they knock it around. Navas bores of that idea and whips in a sharp cross that Aguero meets with his head. Too much contact though.

Koscielny has a sore achilles tendon, I'm hearing.

48: Ozil's cross is much better, but Gabriel can't stretch enough to head it goalwards.

47: Fernandinho is booked for a cynical nibble at Sanchez.

45: We're back underway. A couple of changes. Sterling off for Toure, Gabriel on for Koscielny.

It's entertaining, but laughable from both sides at points.

A woeful start was pounced upon by a hungry City, Sane doing well to break free and finish calmly, in what's becoming expected of him now. Then, City just dropped off and almost gave up. Very reminiscent of Arsenal's display after taking the lead at the Etihad four-and-a-half months ago. Walcott gave Arsenal hope and restored parity, for all of three minutes. Sergio Aguero's goal separates the two.

Question, and forgive me if this seems a little premature. Are Arsenal going to win another league game this season? On this showing...no.

HALF-TIME: ARSENAL 1-2 MANCHESTER CITY

45+2: CHANCE! Sanchez twists and turns whilst trying to hold off three City players in the corner. His pass is brilliant for Walcott, who equals that with a perfect touch before trying a lobbed half-volley that hits the roof of the net.

Another comedy show. Arsenal are now kicking it into City players. Ozil thumps the ball against Silva and it finds the Belgian de Bruyne. He finds Silva again, who just waits for Aguero to set himself. The Argentine takes a touch, lines up the angle and fires it into the far corner.

42: GOAL FOR MANCHESTER CITY!

42: CHANCE! Although saying that, Koscielny deflects de Bruyne's cross on to his own post.

41: Arsenal have their tails up now.

Corner was taken short, not fully cleared by City. Mustafi launched a header over the rising back line and Walcott was left to poke home! They all count...

40: GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

39: Ozil almost sneaked in behind Fernandinho, but the Brazilian prods Monreal's ball out for a corner

38: CHANCE! Stones rises highest to nod Silva's corner wide.

37: But, another poor cross.

36: Handball by Sane, near the touchline. Good position for Ozil.

35: Sanchez takes it, but it evades everyone.

35: Around ten minutes of regulation time to go in a first half that's been played at breakneck speed. City came out strongly, but only have the one goal to show for it. Arsenal have grown into this game, and now have a free-kick in a dangerous place.

33: No, no bullet holes there.

32: Xhaka is booked for a late challenge on Otamendi. Fair decision, but awful play acting by Otamendi, who I don't think has been shot. Don't quote me on that though.

30: CHANCE! Ozil finds Sanchez in space, the Chilean looks for the top corner, but doesn't get the bend required to trouble Caballero.

29: Sanchez goes over in the box under challenge from Fernandinho. Good tackle though, if a little last ditch.

28: Walcott with a full-blooded challenge on Fernandinho; he comes away with the ball, but his pass evades Welbeck as Otamendi comes flying in.

23: Walcott fizzes in an early cross that's dealt with by Stones. The ball is worked back out to Monreal, who looks for Ozil, but Stones is there again to clear for a corner. The resulting corner is cleared to Monreal who swings a right boot at it. Inevitably, it ends up about midway up the bottom tier of the Clock End.

23: Wenger slouches and rubs his face.

21: CHANCE! Patient build-up from Arsenal. Sanchez slots the ball behind the defence for Ozil, who twists and turns in trying to avoid the loose attentions of Stones, but his right footed shot is tame.

20: Silva's corner is half-cleared by Bellerin, Fernandinho returns it with interest, but Koscielny takes it like a champ flush in the face.

19: Bellerin nods Navas' cross out for a corner.

18: Arsenal threaten to break, but Xhaka's pass is woefully wayward.

16: "COME ON ARSENAL" rings around the ground. Ozil's delivery is poor though and City prevent any immediate danger.

15: Free-kick to Arsenal as de Bruyne barges Welbeck over.

15: No, he does pick up one.

14: Coquelin catches Silva late, but no booking.

12: Monreal is caught offside.

10: CHANCE! Silva teases the Arsenal defence but Ospina parries his shot. Before that, de Bruyne was teed up by the Spaniard, and hit the base of the post.

8: Navas with another poor tackle, this time on Monreal. He's lucky to only get a yellow.

8: Now for a real test of Arsenal's character. Can they prove everyone wrong?

It's Leroy Sane! Released by a peach of a ball by de Bruyne, Sane catches Mustafi out of position, beats Bellerin, rounds Cech and slots it into the empty net. Misery for Arsenal.

5: GOAL FOR MANCHESTER CITY!

5: CHANCE! Welbeck bullies Otamendi, but Clichy gets to the ball first. It cannons off of Welbeck and flashes wide.

4: Ball through by Fernandinho by Sterling, but Ospina is quick off his line and gets to the ball first. His clearance ricochets off of Sterling, but goes wide.

3: Clichy picks out the diagonal run of Aguero, but the Argentine went too early. Ospina saved his effort anyway. Arsenal have to be wary of that.

2: Ozil's delivery is cleared as far as Coquelin; his returning header is gathered by Caballero.

2: Navas brings down Welbeck around 40 yards from goal. It's a nervy start for the deputy right-back.

1: Foul deep in Arsenal's half on Koscielny.

KICK-OFF: We're underway!

Just five minutes to go; the teams are emerging in from the dressing rooms. We're close to one of the biggest matches of the late season.

A jumbled up team from Guardiola too. Fernandinho starts at his less-than-customary position of right-back. Nicolas Otamendi slots in alongside John Stones. The central partnership of Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva could be overrun by Arsenal, but poses a huge creative threat going forward. The inclusion of Jesus Navas is baffling.



Sergio Aguero starts, looking to continue his fine record against the Gunners, with Raheem Sterling just behind. His goal in December proved to be the winner in the reverse fixture.

Not what I expected from either manager.



Arsene Wenger has recalled Francis Coquelin - after a mediocre (at best) season thus far. Mesut Ozil also returns and Alexis Sanchez is shifted out wide to accommodate Danny Welbeck - a very positive change. Welbeck picked up a long term knee injury in this fixture late last season.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aaron Ramsey don't even make the matchday squad, with youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles starting on the bench.

The teams are in!

Position Name Position Name GK David OSPINA GK Willy CABALLERO RB Hector BELLERIN RB FERNANDINHO CB Shkodran MUSTAFI CB John STONES CB Laurent KOSCIELNY CB Nicolas OTAMENDI LB Nacho MONREAL LB Gael CLICHY CM Granit XHAKA RM JESUS NAVAS CM Francis COQUELIN CM Kevin DE BRUYNE RM Theo WALCOTT CM DAVID SILVA AM Mesut OZIL LM Leroy SANE LM Alexis SANCHEZ AM Raheem STERLING ST Danny WELBECK ST Sergio AGUERO SUB Emi MARTINEZ SUB Claudio BRAVO SUB Kieran GIBBS SUB Vincent KOMPANY SUB GABRIEL SUB Pablo ZABALETA SUB Mohamed ELNENY SUB NOLITO SUB Ainsley MAITLAND-NILES SUB Aleksandr KOLAROV SUB Alex IWOBI SUB Fabian DELPH SUB Olivier GIROUD SUB YAYA TOURE

Join me from 3:00pm as the teams are announced. Can City make history, earning their first league double over Arsenal in 41 years? Or will the Gunners stay clinging on to the coat tails of the top four? You won't want to miss it.

Predicted lineups



Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey; Chamberlain, Ozil, Iwobi; Sanchez



Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Cabellero; Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy; Fernandinho; Sane, de Bruyne, David Silva, Sterling; Aguero

Two big blows for Guardiola - but they are nothing new. Ilkay Gundogan has been missing since the win over Watford in mid-December with a knee injury, and new hotshot Gabriel Jesus' metatarsal injury picked up against Bournemouth in February still has him sidelined. Although the latter is reportedly approaching his return date. Good news for those in sky blue.

Arsenal will be without Petr Cech, who strained his calf last time out against West Brom. Alongside Cech, Lucas Perez (thigh) joins the still stricken Santi Cazorla (achilles) on the injury list.

Let's take a look at the last five meetings between these two.

Date Competition Home Away Score 18.12.16 Premier League Manchester City Arsenal 2-1 8.5.16 Barclays Premier League Manchester City Arsenal 2-2 21.12.15 Barclays Premier League Arsenal Manchester City 2-1 18.1.15 Barclays Premier League Manchester City Arsenal 0-2 13.9.14 Barclays Premier League Arsenal Manchester City 2-2

City have been found wanting in this department too. Two wins, two draws and three defeats is no more than mediocre for Guardiola's impeccable standards. A loss today would put Arsenal within four points of City with a game in hand. Hardly comfortable. A win would surely mean that only bitter city rivals United could challenge their spot. The end of April sees the two meet once again.

Arsenal's record against the rest of the top six has been dire thus far. Just the one victory, against Chelsea in September - it goes alongside four losses and two draws. With Tottenham and Manchester United still to come in the late-season run-in, something has to change if Wenger's side are to have any chance of continuing their unparalleled Champions League streak.

No such problems in that area for Manchester City, their worries have been coming on the pitch. Wastefulness cost them against Liverpool in the last game and defensive frailties brought an end to their Champions League campaign - Monaco's tremendously exciting young team coming away victorious over the course of a thrilling two legged affair.

The international break was welcome for Arsenal's fuming fanbase, but tumultuous for the players and coaching staff. Civil war in the skies over The Hawthorns did well to distract from the 3-1 loss to West Brom two weeks ago, but confirmed - as if there was any doubt - that there's a confused aura around the club. Although, the majority still side with change, an Arsenal Supporters' Trust survey showing that 78% want Wenger to step down. The Frenchman is facing a final stretch and summer like no other. Still, there's the FA Cup Semi-Final to look forward to. Against... City.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Arsenal's vital clash against Manchester City. Once again, I'm your correspondent, James Eagles. The last time these two rivals clashed, Arsenal's promising start failed to materialise, Pep Guardiola's side patiently biding their time before picking the insipid Gunners apart. There can be no repeat for Arsène Wenger today.