Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United: Player ratings as Arsenal get overdue league win

Mesut Ozil showed an upturn in form. | Photo: Getty Images/NurPhoto

It may have taken 54 days, but a convincing second half performance helped Arsenal to their first Premier League win since beating Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on 11 February.

Goals from Mesut Ozil, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud not only saw the Gunners beat London rivals West Ham United and surpass 100 goals in all competitions this season in doing so, but helped appease the toxic atmosphere around the club. Well, slightly.

There's still a long way to go on that front, but it's a start. Is another top four finish viable? Potentially, but that will hardly satiate the baying crowd, even if there is third FA Cup triumph in four years to top it off, a Semi-Final with Manchester City waiting.

Future aside, how did the Arsenal players stack up on a pleasant evening in North London on Wednesday?

Goalkeeper + Defence

Emi Martinez - 6

Wednesday marked the Argentine's first league appearance in over two years, and whilst not having the busiest of evenings, Martinez did well to stay alert for long enough to beat Manuel Lanzini's stinging shot to safety. With Petr Cech and David Ospina both nursing muscular injuries, Martinez may find himself in the spotlight once more, against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Martinez stepped in sufficiently. | Photo: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Hector Bellerin - 6

An improvement from recent showings for the young Spaniard - with talks about his future at the club still rife. He proved to be a constant threat in the first half going forward, with little need for defensive duties. Fed through by Sanchez in the second half, he should have scored, or at least worked Darren Randolph on the stretch late on. Booked.

Shkodran Mustafi - 6

Sunday's villain, turned hero had a somewhat quieter evening this time. Helped keep Andy Carroll quiet, which led to the latter's substitution. Booked.

Gabriel - 6

Stepped in well on Sunday for the injured Laurent Koscielny after his withdrawal at half-time. The Frenchman was still not fit for action, so Gabriel returned to a starting berth after a period at right-back earlier in the season. Much like his defensive partner, he had a serene night. Kept his discipline well and could've even scored from a corner.

Nacho Monreal - 7

An adventurous performance from Monreal, who was seen in the West Ham final third more than the Arsenal one, providing an overlap for Sanchez to good effect. Denied a penalty late on, wrongly.

Midfield

Granit Xhaka - 7

More like it from the £34 million Swiss international. Made Mark Noble look silly in the first half with cheeky nutmeg followed by a superb raking pass to Sanchez. Made the odd error early on, but settled into his rhythm well. Provided solid defensive cover and helped orchestrate attacks from deep. Stung Randolph's palms later on with trademark long range effort.

Mohamed Elneny - 6

His first appearance since the victory against Hull. Maybe he's the key! Looked more assured than the wayward Francis Coquelin alongside Xhaka. Tried his luck from distance a couple of times, but to no avail.

Theo Walcott - 8

His 19th goal of the season was taken well, sliding the ball into the corner leaving Randolph rooted to the spot. He also provided the biggest threat in the first half too - slicing a shot under pressure from Arthur Masuaku before having a penalty shout wrongly denied when Masuaku bundled him over.

Walcott scored for the second game running. | Photo: Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Mesut Ozil - 8

He's a character, isn't he? Where's this Ozil been for the past few months? Although it looked to be a case of more of the same in the first half, caught on his heels a few times, he stepped up his game after the break. Got the all important first goal, which was directed well into the far corner, although he was helped by some questionable 'keeping. Set up Walcott's goal after good link-up with Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez - 7

Didn't get a goal, and had an indifferent first half. Tried some speculative shots early on, but calmed down as the game wore on. Worked well with Ozil and Walcott, playing a supporting role in both of the first two goals. Recent rumours have suggested he may give Arsenal one more season to prove their ambition. How they'd welcome that...

Fowards

Danny Welbeck - 6

More miles and minutes on the clock for Welbeck, who is still not at full fitness. The sharpness he showed against Southampton in the FA Cup in January seemed to be a "one night only" matter, for now at least. Spurned a chance from a clever free-kick routine, failing to make contact on his left foot.

Substitutes

Olivier Giroud - 7

On for Welbeck, and got a great goal. It seemed to be out of frustration, more than anything. He wants to start, but proves to be a great weapon to bring off the bench. If you keep doing that, then why would Arsene Wenger change the situation? Gave Randolph no chance with ferocious curling shot.

Giroud came off the bench to finish the game off. | Photo: Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7

Provided a spark after replacing Walcott. Burst through three tackles before laying the ball of to Giroud, which led to the Frenchman's goal. Had little time to do anything more.

Aaron Ramsey - 6

Came on for Elneny and had no time or need to do anything of note.

Manager

Arsene Wenger - 7

It's a tricky time for Wenger. Reports are saying that whilst CEO Ivan Gazidis wants change, Wenger is less keen. Delving into what that means is for another time. Looked thoroughly relieved with the result, after looking dejected in the first half, quite literally squirming in his seat at points. Team selection was adequate, and changes reaped rewards.