Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

As stated, as you were for Arsenal too. Olivier Giroud has scored each time he's played Palace at Selhurst Park - and some of them have been corkers to boot. Can he continue that record today despite starting on the bench?

No changes for either side. Yohan Cabaye is fit to start for Palace, after an injury doubt - big news for Sam Allardyce. Former Arsenal man Mathieu Flamini starts on the bench, alongside Damien Delaney - as Martin Kelly continues at centre-back alongside Sakho.

The teams are in.

Pos Name Pos Name GK Wayne HENNESSEY GK Emi MARTINEZ RB Joel WARD RB Hector BELLERIN CB Martin KELLY CB Shkodran MUSTAFI CB Mamadou SAKHO CB GABRIEL LB Jeffrey SCHLUPP LB Nacho MONREAL DM Luka MILIVOJEVIC DM Mohamed ELNENY DM Yohan CABAYE DM Granit XHAKA RM Wilfried ZAHA RM Theo WALCOTT AM Jason PUNCHEON AM Mesut OZIL LM Andros TOWNSEND LM Alexis SANCHEZ ST Christian BENTEKE ST Danny WELBECK SUB Julian SPERONI GK Matt MACEY SUB Damien DELANEY SUB Per MERTESACKER SUB Zeki FRYERS SUB Kieran GIBBS SUB Mathieu FLAMINI SUB Francis COQUELIN SUB James MCARTHUR SUB Aaron RAMSEY SUB Bakary SAKO SUB Alex OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN SUB Sullay KAIKAI SUB Olivier GIROUD

Welcome back to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of Crystal Palace v Arsenal. Once again, I'm James Eagles and will be guiding you through this evening's action.

So that's your preview, join me from 7:00pm when the teams are announced and we can begin the live coverage. Don't miss it.

Probable line-ups



Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Hennessey; Ward, Sakho, Delaney, Schlupp; Milivojevic, Ledley; Zaha, Puncheon, Townsend; C. Benteke



Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Monreal; Xhaka, Elneny; Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck

Arsenal have fewer injuries, but big ones nonetheless. Petr Cech (calf) and David Ospina's (back) absences mean that Emi Martinez will start once more, whilst Laurent Koscielny and Santi Cazorla are two big names also missing - with achilles troubles.

Quite a few injury worries for Allardyce. Fraizer Campbell (knock), James McArthur (back) and James Tomkins (calf) are all doubts - while the list of those almost certainly ruled out it long.



Patrick van Aanholt (ankle), Yohan Cabaye (calf), Jonathan Benteke, Scott Dann, Connor Wickham (all knee) and Pape Souare (leg) are all unavailable.

The last time these two met was on New Year's Day. 2017 was rung in by a fabulous, unforgettable scorpion kick by Olivier Giroud - with Alex Iwobi adding a gloss to the scoreline.

Arsenal meanwhile are yet to lose against any of the clubs currently in the bottom six. Will that change tonight? They can't really afford to let that happen.

That win against Chelsea has proved to be Palace's only win against top six opposition thus far this season. Not a good omen, but as the old saying goes - what's happened in the past bears no relevance to the future.

Over to Arsenal, after an early, but ultimately pointless, title challenge failed - the task is to make it into the top four for the 21st consecutive season. No small feat, no matter how many talk it into disregard.



Of course, it's not what the Arsenal fans want as the be all and end all each season, even with the prospect of the latter stages of the FA Cup to look forward to, but it's a case of: that'll do. For now.



Beyond that is anyone's guess, rumours have it that CEO Ivan Gazidis wants change, whilst Arsene Wenger doesn't. But what does change mean? Given the man opposing it, you'd be inclined to think that a new man in the dugout may actually be a possibility. But who?



The fans' discontent was hardly mellowed by their team's return to winning ways against West Ham on Wednesday evening. It was the first league success in 54 days, but even with two games in hand - a top four finish is a hefty mountain to climb. Especially when you have to play Manchester United and Tottenham still.

For Palace and Sam Allardyce, their mission is to simply stay in the top flight. Given their shock win over Chelsea two games ago, it looks more of a likely result than it did a couple of months ago - although a run of four wins was broken by Southampton five days ago. Good form aside, they are still hovering above the drop zone in 16th (at the time of writing), just three points above 18th placed Swansea. But, they will have a further game in hand to play after tonight.



The form of Wilfried Zaha, Mamadou Sakho and Christian Benteke - amongst others - has been the key to their revival. Zaha in particular, looking more akin to the man who lit up the Championship in 2012/13, earning himself an ill-fated move to Manchester United.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Arsenal's visit to the outskirts of London, to face Crystal Palace. Once again, I'm your correspondent, James Eagles. This match is a crucial encounter for both teams, who are looking to achieve their bare minimum aims for the season.