Arsenal reportedly closing in on Kolasinac deal

Kolasnic has been involved with eight goals for Schalke in the Bundesliga this season (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly the favourites to sign Schalke full back, Sead Kolasinac, in the summer on a free transfer.

According to Goal and the Metro, Arsene Wenger sees Kolasinac as an ideal player of the Arsenal squad in the 2017/18 season, with the Bosnian international able to play as a left back, centre back, and holding midfielder.

However Arsenal aren’t the only club who are keen in bringing in the 23-year-old defender on a pre-contract deal. Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester City have both been reported interested in signing Kolasinac, with the Reds in particular being heavily linked with the left back over the past two seasons.

An impressive season for Kolasinac

Despite Schalke having a poor season for their standards, Kolasinac has been on impressive form for the Gelsenkirchen club this season.

In the 21 Bundesliga appearances the former Karlsruher youth player has made for Schalke this season, Kolasinac has scored three times, and assisted another five in the top flight of German football.

Major problems for Arsenal

The Gunners have had major defensive problems for the majority of the second half of the season. Arsenal have lost their last four away games, the first time such a feat has ever happened to Wenger during his 20 years in North London, and the defensive performances of late have been lacklustre and poor for the level of quality fans should expect from Arsenal.

The left back position has been a subject of major debate amongst Arsenal fans this season. Kieran Gibbs looked set to reclaim a position in the starting XI after a string of good performances early in the season, however Nacho Monreal has remained the number one left back in Wenger’s plans, and Arsenal fans believe the position needs a new face entirely to claim the position.

Celtic left back, Kieran Tierney, and Leicester youngster, Ben Chilwell, have also been linked with the Gunners.