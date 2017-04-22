Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview: Two sides with mixed seasons meet in FA Cup semi-final

Arsenal and Man City drew 2-2 with each other at the start of April | Photo: Getty Images.

Arsenal and Manchester City meet in this weekend's second FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, as the two sides go head to head in search of their only remaining chance of lifting a trophy this season.

Both teams have had very mixed fortunes this campaign, but whilst Manchester City have had somewhat of a resurgence in recent months, Arsenal have been going the opposite way. The Gunners started the season brightly but then fell away as they so often do.

The script could well be written for Arsène Wenger to bow out with another FA Cup final win, that's if he decides to leave the club, but of course things are likely to be far less straight forward than that. The last time the two teams met was in a fast paced 2-2 draw at the start of the month, and it would not be a surprise if this game had a similar feel to it.

Arsenal to continue with a three-back?

Wenger's decision to go with a three man defence against Middlesbrough, a system he hasn't played since 1997, was a hugely surprising one. Something had to change with the team and it appeared that was the answer as Arsenal won away for the first time in the league in five attempts.

It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal revert to the same system in such a big game on Sunday, or whether they stay with the formation they are used to.

Although the way they conceded in their 2-1 win over Boro raised questions about the defence again, having three defenders with two wing-backs did seem to offer more protection. It is not clear whether Hector Bellerin will come back into the side, but one of Arsenal's stand-out performers on Monday night was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who featured at right wing-back.

Chamberlain has been asked to play in a variety of positions this season, and after impressing in central midfield looked the part as a wing-back too. Bellerin may well come back in for this game though.

Arsenal were more convincing with this change of system, and it seemed to free up the under-performing Aaron Ramsey who supplied the assist for Mesut Özil's goal. The German seems to be rediscovering his form at a vital time, and he will be crucial to whether the Gunners win or lose on Sunday.

Guardiola hoping to salvage first season

When Pep Guardiola arrived in English football everybody expected him and Man City to take the league by storm. Indeed they dominated the early parts of the season but since then they've fallen away from the leaders and are just about hanging on to fourth place.

Despite that they have hit some form in the last few weeks which should bring confidence into this FA Cup semi-final. Vincent Kompany has returned and was back among the goals last weekend as City beat Southampton comfortably 3-0. Before that was a 3-1 win over Hull City.

The forward line of Sergio Agüero, Leroy Sané and Raheem Sterling have been particularly dangerous recently, and caused the Gunners problems the last time they faced each other. However whether Sterling starts this time out, after only being named a substitute against the Saints, remains to be seen.

FA Cup journey so far

The Gunners have had a relatively easy FA Cup run so far, being drawn against non-league opposition Sutton United and Lincoln City in their last two games. Before that they defeated Southampton 5-0 at St Mary's as Theo Walcott hit a hat-trick against his former club. Arsenal's toughest game came in round three though, as Olivier Giroud rescued his side late on to secure a 2-1 win after going behind in the first half.

City's run so far has been more straight forward than Arsenal's, despite having to come through a fifth round replay against Huddersfield. They started their FA Cup campaign with a 5-0 win against West Ham, before a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. After their replay win against Huddersfield they then defeated Middlesbrough 2-0 in the sixth round.

Team news

The Gunners will be without Shkodran Mustafi once more after he missed the trip to the Riverside on Monday night. That means that Rob Holding is likely to start again if Arsenal play with three at the back. Lucas Perez and David Ospina are still out whilst Danny Welbeck is a major doubt to be fit.

As for Man City, Gabriel Jesus looks set to be back in the squad but John Stones has been ruled out with a muscle injury. Former Gunner Bacary Sagna meanwhile remains out with a groin problem. Ilkay Gündoğan is still a long term absentee.