Arsenal vs Leicester City Preview: Can Gunners put pressure back on top four?

(photo: Getty Images / Michael Steele)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to feature for Arsenal as they host reigning Premier League Champions Leicester City despite the midfielder leaving Wembley Stadium on crutches after Sunday’s semi-final.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said that the England international took a kick to the foot but the crutches were simply precautionary.

They’ll certainly be hoping for the 23-year-old to be fit and firing following his Man of the Match performance in the weekend’s win over Manchester City as Arsenal look to win three games in a row for the first time since December 2016 and their first back to back league games since January 2017.

Will back three make it three on the bounce?

The newly re-organised three at the back looks set to stay after two consecutive 2-1 wins have rejuvenated the Gunners and given them an outside chance of finishing in the top four, they’ll certainly have to win out their remaining games to make the UEFA Champions League positions however.

They do have a good record against the visiting Foxes who they are unbeaten against in their last twenty league meetings (Won 14, Drawn 6) - the last time they met it ended 0-0 at the King Power Stadium in August.

Foxes remain without skipper

The Foxes who will be without captain Wes Morgan (hamstring), Islam Slimani (groin) and Nampalys Wendy (ankle) have lost their last 9 league meetings at Arsenal, their last victory against them being a penalty shootout victory against them in January 2000 in an FA Cup Fourth Round replay following two 0-0 draws.

However, under caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare the team have turned their ailing fortunes around, winning five of their last seven and picked up four points from three Premier League away games, more than Claudio Ranieri’s 13 this season.

They have also scored at least two goals in all seven of their games under Shakespeare, Arsenal have only kept three clean sheets in the Premier League this calendar year (Swansea City, Hull City and West Ham United).

The Gunners were the only team to do a league double over last season’s Champions Last season, winning 5-2 at the King Power Stadium in September 2015 and a last second Danny Welbeck header won the return game at the Emirates on Valentine’s Day 2016.

Alexis Sanchez, who scored a hat-trick in the away game in September is one goal shy from joining Ian Wright, Thierry Henry, Robin Van Persie and Emmanuel Adebayor on the list of Arsenal players to score 20+ goals in a league season.