Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: We needed to be patient

After a poor run of form, Arsenal now have three wins from four in the Premier League, following a narrow victory against a hardworking Leicester.

Despite long spells of possession, Arsenal were unable to craft out many opportunities as they looked to keep up their top-four chase.

In the 86th minute the home side's persistence paid off, as a wayward looking strike from Nacho Monreal took a hefty deflection off Robert Huth and flew past 'keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

This solitary goal was enough to earn a crucial three points for The Gunners.

Leicester hold firm

Leicester arrived in north London with a clear gameplan; to frustrate and eventually counter Arsenal.

Craig Shakespeare's side are currently six points above the relegation zone, and are looking to further solidify their Premier League status for next season.

To the credit of the reigning champions, they retained their defensive shape extremely well and Arsenal found it difficult to break them down. And it wasn't till the 86th minute when the hosts broke the deadlock, through a rather fortuitous own goal.

"We took the initiative the whole game and we played against a team who defended very well and very deep and didn’t give us any space." Explained the Arsenal boss, "They are difficult to destabilise and to get out of position."

After Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final triumph against Manchester City last weekend, a vital three points against Leicester means confidence is flowing as we head toward a monumental North London Derby.

When asked about the mood in the camp, Wenger said; "Every win gives you a little plus, and on that front, plus plus, plus plus, will help us to go into the next game really focused and with a great desire to win at Tottenham."

He added; "overall we needed to be patient and not become too nervous. In the end we took all the risks, all the gambles - and it paid off. So I am very happy, because the hunger was there, the desire was there, the discipline was there."

Controversy surrounds Sanchez

Arsenal's victory was not without controversy, as toward the end of the game tension continued to rise.

Leicester desperately threw men forward in an attempt to grab what would have been an unlikely equaliser. Foxes' left back Christian Fuchs had a throw-in which he launched directly toward Alexis Sanchez's head, after appearing to grow annoyed at the Chilean's failure to stand back the required two meters.

The ball hit Sanchez's shoulder but he went down holding his face. He was subsequently booked for not standing back two meters, whilst Fuchs escaped without punishment.

After being asked for his views on the matter, Wenger replied; "I think he didn't know he had to be further away," he went on to add; "he thought he was in the right position. After that he got a yellow card because he didn't respect the rule. I accept that."

Arsenal's timely win leaves them four points off fourth-placed Manchester City. The Gunners are also six points behind third-placed Liverpool, with the benefit of two games in hand on the Merseysiders.