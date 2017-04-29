Breaching enemy lines: Players who've played for both Arsenal and Tottenham

Sol Campbell controversially left Tottenham to join Arsenal in 2001 |GettyImages: Ian Kington

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are two historic rivals steeped in tradition.

Such is the intensity of the rivalry, the idea of a player transferring between both teams in almost unthinkable.

That said, there are players who've made the switch - either directly or indirectly - from Arsenal to Tottenham or vice versa.

Here are five footballers who have done the unimaginable, and turned out for both The Gunners and Spurs;

5. William Gallas

Arsenal 2006-2010: Appearances 101

Tottenham 2010-2014: Appearances 61

It's fair to say Gallas cares very little (if at all) about crosstown rivalries. Before joining Tottenham on a free transfer in the summer of 2010, the Frenchman joined Arsenal from local rivals Chelsea in 2006. And it was at Stamford Bridge where he enjoyed the most success, winning three major honours included two Premier League titles.

4. Emmanuel Adebayor

Arsenal 2006-2009: Appearances 104

Tottenham 2011-2015: Appearances 92

A controversial character, it may not surprise many that Adebayor opted to join Spurs despite having previous with Arsenal. The gangly Togolese initially moved to White Hart Lane on a season long loan in 2011, before joining permanently the following summer. The 33-year-old enjoyed moderately successful spells at both Arsenal and Tottenham, though he was unable to win a trophy at either club.

3. Rohan Ricketts

Arsenal 2000-2002: Appearances 0

Tottenham 2002-2005: Appearances 30

The extensively traveled Rohan Ricketts was actually an academy graduate at Arsenal, though he never managed to make a senior league appearance. He had better luck with neighbours Tottenham, featuring 30 times during his tenure there after not playing once in his first season.

2. David Bentley

Arsenal 1997-2006: Appearances 1

Tottenham 2008-2013: Appearances 42

Another Arsenal academy graduate who eventually joined Tottenham, David Bentley is number two on this list. He retired somewhat prematurely at the age of 29, after claiming to have "fallen out of love with football". Be that as it may, he'll always be remembered for that goal in Tottenham colours against Arsenal, in the infamous 4-4 draw at the Emirates Stadium back in 2008.

1. Sol Campbell

Tottenham 1989-2001: Appearances 255

Arsenal 2001-2006: Appearances 135

Arsenal 2010-2011: Appearances 11

Who better to round off this list than the Plaistow-born, Tottenham academy product Sol Campbell. Branded "Judas" by the Spurs faithful, Campbell crossed the north London divide in 2001, joining The Gunners on a free transfer.

Spurs fans had every right to be enraged with Campbell's decision, but they cannot question his ambition. The former England international defender won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups with Arsenal, including a double in his first season. He also scored the opener in the 2006 Champions League final against Barcelona, though his side went on to lose 2-1.