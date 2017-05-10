Southampton 0-2 Arsenal: Gunners shine in the second half to get the better of the Saints

Arsenal took one step closer to their hopes of a top four finish on Wednesday night, with two second half goals from Alexis Sanchez and substitute Olivier Giroud seeing them get the three points away at Southampton.

Some would say it was against the run of play, with Southampton having the better chances in the first half. Had it not been for an inspirational performance from Petr Cech yet again, it could have been a whole different story.

Captaining his side on the night, the goalkeeper put his experience to good use; denying chances from both Manolo Gabbiadini and Nathan Redmond.

Breaking the curse

There aren't many things that have eluded Arsene Wenger in the past. But, this result saw him escape the hoodoo that is Southampton away from home.

Arsenal went in to this game win-less in the Premier League for fourteen years at St Mary's.

Not the best thought to go in to a match with in this time of need. But, Arsene Wenger's men overcame this and got the three points.

Bridging the gap

Before this game, Arsenal sat in sixth position, two points behind fifth placed Manchester United.

This game was their chance to make up some ground if they're to have any chance on qualifying for next years Champions League, and they didn't fail to do so.

Now, they just need to win their three remaining games and hope results from Liverpool and Manchester City fall their way.

Claude Puel's obscurity

Following a pretty successful season last time round, the standards were set for Claude Puel to perform, and he's fallen short of the target.

Currently in tenth place and falling short of the league cup, the Saints could have gone as high as eighth had they pulled a result.

Though a Europa League would be impossible, the remaining few games is all about damage limitation to put Puel in a better situation come the end of the season, but he took a big blow in that respect against Arsene Wenger, another man under scrutiny.