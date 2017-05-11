Alexis Sánchez joins list of names to score 20 Premier League goals in a season for Arsenal

Alexis scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season against Southampton | Photo: Getty Images.

It is evidently clear that Arsenal have to keep Alexis Sánchez at the club next season, something which was reiterated by his performance against Southampton on Wednesday night. The Gunners were far from their best, but along came the Chilean as he so often has this season, to pop up with the goods.

Sánchez took Mesut Özil's ball brilliantly, before sending two Southampton defenders the wrong way and slotting the ball past Fraser Forster. If there has been any shining light from what has been a pretty bleak season for Arsenal, Alexis has been that.

That goal however was his 20th Premier League strike of the season, something that provided further evidence of why the club needs to offer him whatever it takes to keep him over the summer. Arsenal's opening goal against the Saints ensured Alexis joined an illustrious list of names to also bag 20 goals in the same Premier League campaign, but who were those players?

Ian Wright

The first name on this list is a player who is second on Arsenal's all-time scoring charts, Ian Wright. He scored 185 goals for the club in total, but his best Premier League campaigns came in the 1993/94 and 1996/97 seasons. Under George Graham, Wright scored 23 in 39 league matches, as Arsenal drastically improved on their Premier League positioning, finishing in fourth place having ended the season before in tenth.

Wright finished that season as the league's fifth top scorer, his goals proving a massive difference to the side, as he scored seven more times than the year before, when he had also finished as the club's leading scorer, with 15.

In Arsène Wenger's first campaign at the club, 1996/97, Wright also found the net on 23 occasions in the Premier League as Arsenal finished third behind Manchester United and Newcastle. It was a season in which the forward also registered his 100th league goal for the club, a landmark which fell in September 1996 as he scored a hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday.

Thierry Henry

The next player is none other than Arsenal's all-time leading goal scorer, Thierry Henry. The Frenchman netted more than 20 goals in the Premier League during five consecutive seasons, from 2001/02 through to 2005/06. Henry was at the forefront of one of the club's most successful periods, also earning himself four Premier League golden boots, with 2002/03 being the only exception over that time.

Henry amassed 24 goals in 33 games during the 2001/02 league season, as the Gunners won the Premier League, finishing seven points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table. He again scored 24 goals the next season, as Arsenal finished runners-up to Man United in the league. Next came the famous Invincibles season. Henry breached the 30 goal mark as Wenger's team went through a whole league campaign without a single defeat, winning the league on 90 points.

Henry would carry his form into the next two season's, scoring 25 goals in 2004/05, before adding another 27 Premier League goals to his tally in 2005/06, as Arsenal played their last ever season at Highbury. It was typical of the Gunners legend that he was to score a hat-trick during its final game, as Arsenal beat Tottenham to a Champions League place.

Emmanuel Adebayor

The Togolese striker is disliked by many Arsenal fans now, most notably because of his celebration in front of them when he scored for Manchester City. However there was a time when he was adored at the Emirates, as he scored goals for fun over a particular season.

In 2007/08, Adebayor netted 24 times in 36 Premier League games in a season where he looked almost unstoppable in front of goal. He finished joint second top scorer in the league, alongside Fernando Torres, and only behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Adebayor has never really discovered that form of almost ten years ago now. His move to Manchester City never took off, before he was bizarrely loaned out to Real Madrid and then subsequently joined Arsenal's rivals, Spurs. He now plays his football in Turkey, for Istanbul Basaksehir, quite the fall from grace from when he was up there as one of the Premier League's leading strikers.

Robin van Persie

Another player who was once loved by Arsenal fans, Robin van Persie, is the next on the list of players to score 20 Premier League goals in a season. The Dutchman has struggled with injury throughout his career, but in 2011/12, a season where he played in every single Premier League game, he was simply outstanding.

He scored 30 goals in 38 games that season, as he won the PFA Player of the Year and grabbed the Golden Boot award. The Gunners finished third in the League, and as a result that wasn't enough to keep him at the club as his time with the Gunners was to come to an end. He eventually left in controversial circumstances, joining Manchester United where he again scored 20 goals in the Premier League.

Van Persie's contribution in terms of goals for Arsenal may now be undervalued because of his move to Man United, but he was an excellent player for the club, and ranks seventh on Arsenal's list of all-time scorers with 132 goals.

Alexis Sánchez

He may have already been talked about but he deserves his own section in this list. Whether he stays or not, he will go down as one of the best players to play for the club. At the time of writing, Alexis has 20 goals in 35 Premier League games. More could therefore be on the horizon for the Chilean in Arsenal's remaining games, and they will need him every step of the way if they are to end up in the top four.

Sánchez's contribution in an Arsenal shirt this season has been phenomenal, notching 25 goals in all competitions, and also grabbing 15 assists along the way. He hasn't just been the Gunners best player this season, but he is also up there as one of the stand-out men in the whole division, something which is backed up by a league high 14 Premier League away goals.

In all competitions he meanwhile eclipses everyone but one player on this list in terms of goals away from home in a single season for Arsenal. He has 17 so far, joint most with Henry, and he still has one away game left to play. Alexis passed Wright's tally of 16 on Wednesday, and is now two ahead of both van Persie and Adebayor for away goals in a single campaign.

In their first 100 Premier League games, Henry had a combined 81 goals and assists, whilst Dennis Bergkamp had 71. Alexis meanwhile has contributed to 70 goals in the same amount of league games. That tells you all you need to know about just how good he's been.