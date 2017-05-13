Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to be fit for FA Cup final

Oxlade-Chamberlain. has been on sensational form since his move to right wingback (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to be fit for Arsenal’s FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27th.

According to Sky Sports, Oxlade-Chamberlain only suffered a minor hamstring injury during the Gunners’ midweek game away to Southampton, and initial fears that the English winger could be out for the rest of the season have been quashed.

A revelation in the eyes of change

Since switching to the 3-4-2-1, the 23-year-old has thrived in Arsenal’s new formation.

The Saints' academy product has flourished in his new role as right wingback, being named Man of the Match for his performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

Oxlade-Chamberlain also impressed against Manchester United last Sunday, where he assisted both goals in a vital 2-0 win against the Red Devils.

The ideal replacement

Oxlade-Chamberlain is a doubt for Arsenal’s weekend trip away to Stoke City, however Arsène Wenger is confident the Gunners will be fine without the in-form Englishman.

Wenger has identified Hector Bellerín as the perfect replacement for the time being, saying in a pre-match press conference: "Yes he is [a natural replacement], he is an offensive player. He started as a right midfielder and we transformed him into a full-back. He’s a player who has a fantastic mentality. He went through a difficult period when he came back from his ankle injury, but I never questioned his attitude. He has great spirit."

Bellerín has been criticised by fans in recent months for his poor performances for the North London team.

The La Masia graduate has failed to replicate his form from last season that saw him make the PFA Team of the Year, and despite signing a new five-year contract with Arsenal that saw his wages spike up to a reported £100,000-a-week, Bellerín’s form has failed to justify the money he is on.