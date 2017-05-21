Arsenal player ratings as Gunners win 3-1 vs Everton with ten men

Arsenal FC

Arsenal player ratings as Gunners win 3-1 vs Everton with ten men

Arsenal player ratings as Gunners win 3-1 vs Everton with ten men

Arsenal did what they needed to do, though other results did not go their way, seeing off Everton with ten men.

Arsenal player ratings as Gunners win 3-1 vs Everton with ten men
Alexis Sanchez celebrates his goal with teammates Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck (Source: Getty Images/Paul Gilham)

Arsenal held up their end of the bargain in the race for top four, but Liverpool and Manchester City also winning meant that their 3-1 victory against Everton meant little.

Hector Bellerin opened the scoring for the Gunners early on and that began an excellent start for Arsène Wenger's side, not even halted by a straight red card for centre-back Laurent KoscielnyAlexis Sanchez took Arsenal into a comfortable lead which ensured a Romelu Lukaku penalty meant little, particularly after an injury time curler from Aaron Ramsey.

How did the Gunners' fare individually, though?

Goalkeeper

Petr Cech - 8/10

Another inspired performance from the experienced shot-stopper. He kept out a lot of chances from the Everton attack when called upon.

 

Defence

Rob Holding - 6/10

Looked positive on the offence but he looked defensively vulnerable, especially after the skipper got sent off. Gave away the penalty which affected his overall performance.

Laurent Koscielny - N/A

His only notable input was being sent off early on. He now misses the FA Cup final vs. Chelsea.

Gabriel - 7/10

Got stretchered off in the second half but he took control when Koscielny went off with a few demanding tackles.

Midfield

Hector Bellerin - 7/10

He scored the opening goal and looked positive despite his recent form. He helped to integrate passing movements further up the field and stuck to his defensive duties.

Aaron Ramsey - 7/10

Broke his goal scoring drought in spectacular fashion whilst also linking up defence to attack, being at the heart of most things positive.

Granit Xhaka - 7/10

Showed his range of passing yet again, he will have been disappointed to be booked. Great attacking movements.

Nacho Monreal - 6/10

He didn't have an amazing game. Looked out of place defending against the pace of Everton's attack.

Attack

Mesut Ozil - 8/10

Picked up a lot of form at the end of the season, he did well to beat his man and lay it on a plate for Ramsey. Split open Everton's defence a few times with his passing and movement off the ball.

Danny Welbeck - 6/10

Got the assist for Alexis but other than that he wasn't spoiled with service.

Alexis Sanchez - 7/10

Scored a goal against the run of play courtesy of his anticipation to be in the right place at the right time.

 

Substitutes 

Per Mertesacker - 7/10

He was solid when called upon, a brilliant tackle to dispossess Valencia inside the box.

Francis Coquelin - N/A

Had enough time but didn't get the much of the ball to be noticed.

Alex Iwobi - 6/10

Looked lively with his fresh bursts of pace but failed to take advantage of the tired legs of Everton. Missed a clear-cut chance due to poor decision making.