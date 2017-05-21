Arsenal player ratings as Gunners win 3-1 vs Everton with ten men

Alexis Sanchez celebrates his goal with teammates Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck (Source: Getty Images/Paul Gilham)

Arsenal held up their end of the bargain in the race for top four, but Liverpool and Manchester City also winning meant that their 3-1 victory against Everton meant little.

Hector Bellerin opened the scoring for the Gunners early on and that began an excellent start for Arsène Wenger's side, not even halted by a straight red card for centre-back Laurent Koscielny. Alexis Sanchez took Arsenal into a comfortable lead which ensured a Romelu Lukaku penalty meant little, particularly after an injury time curler from Aaron Ramsey.

How did the Gunners' fare individually, though?

Goalkeeper

Petr Cech - 8/10

Another inspired performance from the experienced shot-stopper. He kept out a lot of chances from the Everton attack when called upon.

Defence

Rob Holding - 6/10

Looked positive on the offence but he looked defensively vulnerable, especially after the skipper got sent off. Gave away the penalty which affected his overall performance.

Laurent Koscielny - N/A

His only notable input was being sent off early on. He now misses the FA Cup final vs. Chelsea.

Gabriel - 7/10

Got stretchered off in the second half but he took control when Koscielny went off with a few demanding tackles.

Midfield

Hector Bellerin - 7/10

He scored the opening goal and looked positive despite his recent form. He helped to integrate passing movements further up the field and stuck to his defensive duties.

Aaron Ramsey - 7/10

Broke his goal scoring drought in spectacular fashion whilst also linking up defence to attack, being at the heart of most things positive.

Granit Xhaka - 7/10

Showed his range of passing yet again, he will have been disappointed to be booked. Great attacking movements.

Nacho Monreal - 6/10

He didn't have an amazing game. Looked out of place defending against the pace of Everton's attack.

Attack

Mesut Ozil - 8/10

Picked up a lot of form at the end of the season, he did well to beat his man and lay it on a plate for Ramsey. Split open Everton's defence a few times with his passing and movement off the ball.

Danny Welbeck - 6/10

Got the assist for Alexis but other than that he wasn't spoiled with service.

Alexis Sanchez - 7/10

Scored a goal against the run of play courtesy of his anticipation to be in the right place at the right time.

Substitutes

Per Mertesacker - 7/10

He was solid when called upon, a brilliant tackle to dispossess Valencia inside the box.

Francis Coquelin - N/A

Had enough time but didn't get the much of the ball to be noticed.

Alex Iwobi - 6/10

Looked lively with his fresh bursts of pace but failed to take advantage of the tired legs of Everton. Missed a clear-cut chance due to poor decision making.